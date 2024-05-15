Hawkins Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
Family Fun Night Raffle
Scout's Last Walk
$2
On June 6th one lucky student will walk Scout around the halls of Hawkins one last time. Scout and our winner will walk him around the entire school as each class waves "see ya later" to our beloved Scout.
Come be the last student to walk this sweet boy. Mrs. Mykols & PTO will coordinate with student's teacher.
On June 6th one lucky student will walk Scout around the halls of Hawkins one last time. Scout and our winner will walk him around the entire school as each class waves "see ya later" to our beloved Scout.
Come be the last student to walk this sweet boy. Mrs. Mykols & PTO will coordinate with student's teacher.
New Puppy's First Walk
$2
Be the first student to walk our new school puppy around the school. This special walk will take place during the first few weeks of school, as we want to make sure there is a routine setting in with all of our friends first.
Be the first student to walk our new school puppy around the school. This special walk will take place during the first few weeks of school, as we want to make sure there is a routine setting in with all of our friends first.
End of Year Pizza Party
$2
PIZZA!!!! PIZZA!!!!
Who doesn't love pizza?
Our Pizza Winner will earn their entire class a pizza party on a day that their Teacher says works best. PTO will provide Pizza, drinks and bread sticks.
***** Please be advised that if a student has special needs such as Gluten free, Dye-Free, Dairy-Free and such, that student will be asked to just provide their own lunch that day. *****
PIZZA!!!! PIZZA!!!!
Who doesn't love pizza?
Our Pizza Winner will earn their entire class a pizza party on a day that their Teacher says works best. PTO will provide Pizza, drinks and bread sticks.
***** Please be advised that if a student has special needs such as Gluten free, Dye-Free, Dairy-Free and such, that student will be asked to just provide their own lunch that day. *****
End of Year Sundae Bar
$2
I SCREAM!!! YOU SCREAM!!!! WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM!!!!
Winner gets to win their entire class a whole Sundae Bar!
Teacher will pick day and time.
***Please be advised that if a student has dietary restrictions such as Gluten free, Dye-Free, Dairy-Free and such, that student will be asked to just provide their own lunch that day. We can provide a popsicle as well if needed ***
I SCREAM!!! YOU SCREAM!!!! WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM!!!!
Winner gets to win their entire class a whole Sundae Bar!
Teacher will pick day and time.
***Please be advised that if a student has dietary restrictions such as Gluten free, Dye-Free, Dairy-Free and such, that student will be asked to just provide their own lunch that day. We can provide a popsicle as well if needed ***
Dream Makers Kitchen $500 Gift Card
$10
Who is ready to make some changes in their house? Dream Makers is not only a School Sponsor this year, but they were extra generous with offering up a $500 GC for a lucky winner. Check out their website to see what new adventures you two can come up with. dm-remodel.com
Who is ready to make some changes in their house? Dream Makers is not only a School Sponsor this year, but they were extra generous with offering up a $500 GC for a lucky winner. Check out their website to see what new adventures you two can come up with. dm-remodel.com
Elements Spa Package
$25
Who is ready to get spoiled with an extra special Spa Basket from one of our top Hawkins Sponsors? Thanks to Elements Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics who donated the following package. Check out their website and spread the word about this new business who has played a a big part in Hawkins Kiddo's having such a great year.
Includes:
Personalized Robe
Bath Towels
1 vial of Allergan Filler
20 units of Allergan Botox
www.elementsplasticsurgery.com
Who is ready to get spoiled with an extra special Spa Basket from one of our top Hawkins Sponsors? Thanks to Elements Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics who donated the following package. Check out their website and spread the word about this new business who has played a a big part in Hawkins Kiddo's having such a great year.
Includes:
Personalized Robe
Bath Towels
1 vial of Allergan Filler
20 units of Allergan Botox
www.elementsplasticsurgery.com
Four Daughters Cleaning & Organizing $300 Voucher
$10
Have a special event coming up? Have 40 loads of laundry to do? Or want that trim cleaned around the house? perfect, give one of our Yearly Hawkins sponsors a try; Four Daughters Cleaning & organizing.
Licensed & Insured
Residential & Commercial cleaning company
Includes:
All supplies (all natural & biodegradable)
4-man hours of service
Service location up to 25 minutes out from Hawkins.
Must be redeemed by November 5th, 2024.
Service Agreement must be signed (insurance purposes)
Have a special event coming up? Have 40 loads of laundry to do? Or want that trim cleaned around the house? perfect, give one of our Yearly Hawkins sponsors a try; Four Daughters Cleaning & organizing.
Licensed & Insured
Residential & Commercial cleaning company
Includes:
All supplies (all natural & biodegradable)
4-man hours of service
Service location up to 25 minutes out from Hawkins.
Must be redeemed by November 5th, 2024.
Service Agreement must be signed (insurance purposes)
Mickus Home Creation Paint Party Voucher
$10
Come enjoy a fun evening out with Mickus Home Creations at one of their Paint Parties. Check out their Facebook to see previous parties, work and location.
Redeem this Voucher for:
4 Paint Parties for 1 person
or
2 Paint Parties for 2 people
Voucher is good until May 1,2025
Come enjoy a fun evening out with Mickus Home Creations at one of their Paint Parties. Check out their Facebook to see previous parties, work and location.
Redeem this Voucher for:
4 Paint Parties for 1 person
or
2 Paint Parties for 2 people
Voucher is good until May 1,2025
Sand Castle Stays Vacation Rental
$25
You guys, who does not love the ocean, beautiful sunsets and delicious food surrounding? A Hawkins Family owns this beauty and was so eager to share such an experience with our families to help raise funds for Hawkins student's. Check out the following website as well for more info on what this beach stay offers. www.sandcastlestays.com
Sand Castle Stays is located in the Gulf Shores of Alabama.
This vacation stay is strictly for 11/24/24 - 12/1/2024.
Client must sign a rental agreement for insurance purposes no later than November 1, 2024.
Sleeps up to 8.
Donation is NOT transferable to other people.
Primary Guest must provide all info (head count, names & etc.) by November 1st to ensure booking.
You guys, who does not love the ocean, beautiful sunsets and delicious food surrounding? A Hawkins Family owns this beauty and was so eager to share such an experience with our families to help raise funds for Hawkins student's. Check out the following website as well for more info on what this beach stay offers. www.sandcastlestays.com
Sand Castle Stays is located in the Gulf Shores of Alabama.
This vacation stay is strictly for 11/24/24 - 12/1/2024.
Client must sign a rental agreement for insurance purposes no later than November 1, 2024.
Sleeps up to 8.
Donation is NOT transferable to other people.
Primary Guest must provide all info (head count, names & etc.) by November 1st to ensure booking.
TNT $500 New Client Gift Card
$10
GET THOSE TEETH EXTRA PERFECT!
TNT Orthodontist has been extra generous by offering a $500 gift card to go towards treatment for any NEW client. PLUS a big plush blanket.
TNT has multiple locations such as South Lyon, Howell and Brighton. Give them a check out at www.tntbraces.com
GET THOSE TEETH EXTRA PERFECT!
TNT Orthodontist has been extra generous by offering a $500 gift card to go towards treatment for any NEW client. PLUS a big plush blanket.
TNT has multiple locations such as South Lyon, Howell and Brighton. Give them a check out at www.tntbraces.com
Sunny's On the Corner Basket
$10
Sunny's On The Corner is located in the heart of Downtown Brighton filled with the cutest baby clothes all the way up to some sassy and fun women's clothing. Not only is Sunny's a yearly sponsor for Hawkins, but they were so generous with offering a special basket full of goodies.
This basket includes:
-super cozy paw blanket
-orange and white chill trucker hat
-black on black trucker hat
-9/10 neutral sweater "good vibes only"
-0-6 month "forever young" tan romper
-4t "tiny tailgater" t-shirt
Sunny's On The Corner is located in the heart of Downtown Brighton filled with the cutest baby clothes all the way up to some sassy and fun women's clothing. Not only is Sunny's a yearly sponsor for Hawkins, but they were so generous with offering a special basket full of goodies.
This basket includes:
-super cozy paw blanket
-orange and white chill trucker hat
-black on black trucker hat
-9/10 neutral sweater "good vibes only"
-0-6 month "forever young" tan romper
-4t "tiny tailgater" t-shirt
VIP Parking Spot (24/25 School Year)
$10
Who wants a guaranteed parking spot all 24/25 school year?
Win a custom parking spot which is yours for the entire school year and may be used in the back parking lot OR the front parking lot.
Who wants a guaranteed parking spot all 24/25 school year?
Win a custom parking spot which is yours for the entire school year and may be used in the back parking lot OR the front parking lot.
Brighton & Hawkins Gear Bundle
$10
You will be ready for a full year ahead when you have a GREAT selection of Brighton and Hawkins Gear.
2 Hawkins Orange Trucker Hats
2 Paw Bracelets
1 Paw Keychain
2 Pairs of Paw Socks
1 Checkered Brighton Shirts
1 Smiley Hawkins Shirt
1 Hawkins Logo Shirt
1 Hawkins Water Bottle
You will be ready for a full year ahead when you have a GREAT selection of Brighton and Hawkins Gear.
2 Hawkins Orange Trucker Hats
2 Paw Bracelets
1 Paw Keychain
2 Pairs of Paw Socks
1 Checkered Brighton Shirts
1 Smiley Hawkins Shirt
1 Hawkins Logo Shirt
1 Hawkins Water Bottle
Brighton & Hawkins Gear Bundle
$10
This is our SECOND Brighton/Hawkins set of items!
1 Hawkins Smiley Face Shirt
1 Checkered Brighton Shirt
2 Pairs of Paw Socks
1 Bulldog Hoodie
1 30 oz Orange Stanley
1 White Hawkins Logo Bag
1 Orange Hawkins Paw Shirt
2 Paw Bracelets
This is our SECOND Brighton/Hawkins set of items!
1 Hawkins Smiley Face Shirt
1 Checkered Brighton Shirt
2 Pairs of Paw Socks
1 Bulldog Hoodie
1 30 oz Orange Stanley
1 White Hawkins Logo Bag
1 Orange Hawkins Paw Shirt
2 Paw Bracelets
Big House Bundle
$10
U of M.
Go Blue!!!
includes:
4 pins
1 drawstring bag
1 Dri Fit hat
1Medium t-shirt
U of M.
Go Blue!!!
includes:
4 pins
1 drawstring bag
1 Dri Fit hat
1Medium t-shirt
Red Wings Hockey Puck
$5
Get you a collector's piece.
A puck signed by Dominik Kubalik #81 from his days on the Red Wings.
Get you a collector's piece.
A puck signed by Dominik Kubalik #81 from his days on the Red Wings.
Kendra Scott Duo
$5
Get all bedazzled with this cute duo from Kendra Scott.
Matching heart earrings and necklace.
Get all bedazzled with this cute duo from Kendra Scott.
Matching heart earrings and necklace.
Kendra Scott Earrings
$10
Aren't these just the prettiest set of earrings for one the teenagers in your life? Or honestly, mom too.
Aren't these just the prettiest set of earrings for one the teenagers in your life? Or honestly, mom too.
Danny DeKeyser Picture
$5
Another sport fan collector piece, a signed photo from Danny DeKeyser, former Red Wings #65
Another sport fan collector piece, a signed photo from Danny DeKeyser, former Red Wings #65
Joe Jimenez Signed Ball
$5
Where are my baseball lovers? Add this special signed ball to your shelf. Signed by former Detroit Tiger #77 Joe Jimenez.
Where are my baseball lovers? Add this special signed ball to your shelf. Signed by former Detroit Tiger #77 Joe Jimenez.
FRONT ROW 4th Grade Talent Show (4 seats)
$1
We all know how exciting the Talent Show is but get MORE excited not having to fight the crows to get the perfect view. Up for grabs are 4 seats front row for you to watch your student shine bright.
We all know how exciting the Talent Show is but get MORE excited not having to fight the crows to get the perfect view. Up for grabs are 4 seats front row for you to watch your student shine bright.
$25 Spicers Gift Card
$1
Apples. Pumpkins. Wine. Food. Animals and more. You can't go wrong with a fun weekend trip to Spicer's. Grab this one up and go grab some sugar donuts made fresh & warm.
Apples. Pumpkins. Wine. Food. Animals and more. You can't go wrong with a fun weekend trip to Spicer's. Grab this one up and go grab some sugar donuts made fresh & warm.
Lunch Supervisors Basket
$5
What?! Have you seen this basket? Thank you to the Lunchroom Supervisors for putting together this AMAZING auction item!
(Thank you to Mr. D'Arcy for contributing too!)
Basket Contains:
2- Culvers - One Scoop or Cone Vouchers
2 - Crumble Cookie Vouchers
3- Guidos Pizza Voucher
2- $25 GC Pitaway
5- Free DQ Treat Vouchers
1- Free Car Wash Voucher (9 washes at White Water Car Wash)
1 - $15 Little Caesars GC
2 - Wendy's Frosty Keytags
-2 Body Armor Drinks
-1 Football
-1 Kickball
1- Bubbles
1-Bubble Blower
1- Box of Chalk
1- Ball Pump
1- Bat with 2 Balls
2- Baseball Stress Balls
3- Jump Ropes
1- Disc Golf Set
1- Duck Pop It
1- Soccer Ball
1- Velcro Target Ball Game
1-8ft Parachute
1- Large Spongeball
1- Basketball
What?! Have you seen this basket? Thank you to the Lunchroom Supervisors for putting together this AMAZING auction item!
(Thank you to Mr. D'Arcy for contributing too!)
Basket Contains:
2- Culvers - One Scoop or Cone Vouchers
2 - Crumble Cookie Vouchers
3- Guidos Pizza Voucher
2- $25 GC Pitaway
5- Free DQ Treat Vouchers
1- Free Car Wash Voucher (9 washes at White Water Car Wash)
1 - $15 Little Caesars GC
2 - Wendy's Frosty Keytags
-2 Body Armor Drinks
-1 Football
-1 Kickball
1- Bubbles
1-Bubble Blower
1- Box of Chalk
1- Ball Pump
1- Bat with 2 Balls
2- Baseball Stress Balls
3- Jump Ropes
1- Disc Golf Set
1- Duck Pop It
1- Soccer Ball
1- Velcro Target Ball Game
1-8ft Parachute
1- Large Spongeball
1- Basketball
Mr. McAuliffe Experience
$1
The winner will have a cookout with Mr. McAuliffe during your lunch period.
Date/time to be determined.
The winner will have a cookout with Mr. McAuliffe during your lunch period.
Date/time to be determined.
Grabowski Experience
$1
MUST LOVE DOGS!! Ice cream with the Brighton Bulldog Mascot in Mrs. Grabowski's Pup Room during her prep time with two friends of your choice.
Date/time to be determined.
MUST LOVE DOGS!! Ice cream with the Brighton Bulldog Mascot in Mrs. Grabowski's Pup Room during her prep time with two friends of your choice.
Date/time to be determined.
Cowher Experience
$1
Lunch and play time in one of our favorite outdoor areas for you and a friend.
Date/time to be determined.
Lunch and play time in one of our favorite outdoor areas for you and a friend.
Date/time to be determined.
Loiselle Experience
$1
Lunch and play time in one of our favorite outdoor areas for you and a friend.
Date/time to be determined.
Lunch and play time in one of our favorite outdoor areas for you and a friend.
Date/time to be determined.
Minch Experience
$1
Music and lunch with Mrs. Minch and a friend of your choice in the courtyard!
Date/time to be determined.
Music and lunch with Mrs. Minch and a friend of your choice in the courtyard!
Date/time to be determined.
Simpson Experience
$1
Music and lunch with Mrs. Simpson and a friend of your choice in the courtyard!
Date/time to be determined.
Music and lunch with Mrs. Simpson and a friend of your choice in the courtyard!
Date/time to be determined.
Sinz Experience
$1
Leader of our class hike to place of your choice... we will enjoy a snack together at that location. (Can be a student in any class, I will arrange with your teacher to have you lead our class on our hike and I will bring your snack/treat.)
Date/time to be determined.
Leader of our class hike to place of your choice... we will enjoy a snack together at that location. (Can be a student in any class, I will arrange with your teacher to have you lead our class on our hike and I will bring your snack/treat.)
Date/time to be determined.
Busterna Experience
$1
7-11 slurpees for you and a friend to enjoy in courtyard with your lunch.
Date/time to be determined.
7-11 slurpees for you and a friend to enjoy in courtyard with your lunch.
Date/time to be determined.
DeLuca Experience
$1
Decorating Cookies with DeLuca! (During lunch, student gets to pick 2 friends to bring)
Date/time to be determined.
Decorating Cookies with DeLuca! (During lunch, student gets to pick 2 friends to bring)
Date/time to be determined.
Harmala Experience
$1
Lunch with Mrs. Harmala (I will provide lunch and treat)
Date/time to be determined.
Lunch with Mrs. Harmala (I will provide lunch and treat)
Date/time to be determined.
Lynch Experience
$1
Outside lunch with Mrs. Lynch.
Date/time to be determined.
Outside lunch with Mrs. Lynch.
Date/time to be determined.
Schober Experience
$1
Build your own ice cream sundae with Mrs. Schober and a friend of your choice.
Date/time to be determined.
Build your own ice cream sundae with Mrs. Schober and a friend of your choice.
Date/time to be determined.
Etheridge Experience
$1
Tacos & tie-dye after school for an hour with a friend.
Date/time to be determined.
Tacos & tie-dye after school for an hour with a friend.
Date/time to be determined.
Hoye Experience
$1
Lunch date outside of school at restaurant of your choice!
Date/time to be determined.
Lunch date outside of school at restaurant of your choice!
Date/time to be determined.
Marsh Experience
$1
Teach a lesson to my class about anything: ninjas, juggling, etc...
Date/time to be determined.
Teach a lesson to my class about anything: ninjas, juggling, etc...
Date/time to be determined.
Walter Experience
$1
Lunch with Mrs. Walter (your choice of food!) and a 7-11 Slurpee during your lunch period.
Date/time to be determined.
Lunch with Mrs. Walter (your choice of food!) and a 7-11 Slurpee during your lunch period.
Date/time to be determined.
Clark Experience
$1
Slurpees for you and a friend to enjoy during your lunch.
Date/time to be determined.
Slurpees for you and a friend to enjoy during your lunch.
Date/time to be determined.
Hultgren Experience
$1
Ms. Hultgren will bring in your favorite Starbucks order at the beginning of the school day!
Date/time to be determined.
Ms. Hultgren will bring in your favorite Starbucks order at the beginning of the school day!
Date/time to be determined.
Millington Experience
$1
Mrs. Millington will bring in your favorite Starbucks order (drink and treat) to start your day off right!
Date/time to be determined.
Mrs. Millington will bring in your favorite Starbucks order (drink and treat) to start your day off right!
Date/time to be determined.
Moore Experience
$1
Ms. Moore will bring in your favorite Starbucks order at the beginning of the school day!
Date/time to be determined.
Ms. Moore will bring in your favorite Starbucks order at the beginning of the school day!
Date/time to be determined.
Dewey Experience
$1
Basketball game with 2 friends vs. Mr. Dewey and refreshing drink of choice after.
Date/time to be determined.
Basketball game with 2 friends vs. Mr. Dewey and refreshing drink of choice after.
Date/time to be determined.
Rust Experience
$1
Pizza lunch in the courtyard with 2 friends and Mrs. Rust.
Date/time to be determined.
Pizza lunch in the courtyard with 2 friends and Mrs. Rust.
Date/time to be determined.
Walsh Experience
$1
Book Date, we will meet at Barnes & Noble and get a new book and hot chocolate.
Date/time to be determined.
Book Date, we will meet at Barnes & Noble and get a new book and hot chocolate.
Date/time to be determined.
Wells Experience
$1
One Hour of Robotics/ Boxlight Apps in the Library with a friend and Mrs. Wells.
Date/time to be determined.
One Hour of Robotics/ Boxlight Apps in the Library with a friend and Mrs. Wells.
Date/time to be determined.
Mrs. Dunham Experience
$1
Jersey Mikes sub of choice at your lunch time for you and a friend (sweet treat too!)
Date/time to be determined.
Jersey Mikes sub of choice at your lunch time for you and a friend (sweet treat too!)
Date/time to be determined.
Warren Experience
$1
Join Ms Warren for crosswalk duty 1 morning out front with Scout before the end of the school year.
Date/time to be determined.
Join Ms Warren for crosswalk duty 1 morning out front with Scout before the end of the school year.
Date/time to be determined.
Willey Experience
$1
Join Ms. Avarie during her morning DJ and crosswalk duty. You even get to wear the orange vest!
Date/time to be determined.
Join Ms. Avarie during her morning DJ and crosswalk duty. You even get to wear the orange vest!
Date/time to be determined.
Miner Experience
$1
Make a special slime mix with Mrs. Miner and a friend of your choice in the sensory room. Mrs. Miner will also provide a sweet treat!
Date/time to be determined.
Make a special slime mix with Mrs. Miner and a friend of your choice in the sensory room. Mrs. Miner will also provide a sweet treat!
Date/time to be determined.
Lunchroom Staff Experience
$1
Eat like royalty during your lunch period! The winner and a friend will have lunch provided for them while they sit at the decorated lunch supervisors table!
Date/time/provided lunch to be determined.
Eat like royalty during your lunch period! The winner and a friend will have lunch provided for them while they sit at the decorated lunch supervisors table!
Date/time/provided lunch to be determined.
Grabowski/Kean Canvas
$1
"Throw Kindness Like Confetti" was created by Mrs. Grabowski & Mrs. Kean's KinderPups! The piece features a heartwarming message written within a heart-shaped center, surrounded by a lively explosion of colorful handprints.
This artwork embodies the spirit of kindness and community, making it a perfect, uplifting addition to any space.
"Throw Kindness Like Confetti" was created by Mrs. Grabowski & Mrs. Kean's KinderPups! The piece features a heartwarming message written within a heart-shaped center, surrounded by a lively explosion of colorful handprints.
This artwork embodies the spirit of kindness and community, making it a perfect, uplifting addition to any space.
Cowher Canvas
$1
"We've Got The Whole World In Our Hands" original classroom art created by Mrs. Cowher's class!
This wonderful painting shows a big, colorful Earth made with lots of tiny dots in blue and green. In the middle of the Earth, there's a small red heart, showing love and care. Around the Earth, there's a happy message that says, "We've Got The Whole World In Our Hands." This artwork is all about taking care of our planet and working together.
"We've Got The Whole World In Our Hands" original classroom art created by Mrs. Cowher's class!
This wonderful painting shows a big, colorful Earth made with lots of tiny dots in blue and green. In the middle of the Earth, there's a small red heart, showing love and care. Around the Earth, there's a happy message that says, "We've Got The Whole World In Our Hands." This artwork is all about taking care of our planet and working together.
Loiselle Canvas
$1
"Butterflies of Imagination" This piece was created by Mrs. Loiselle's class.
The piece features a big, open book at the bottom, made from printed text pages, with colorful butterflies flying out of it. Each butterfly is painted by a different student, making every one special and unique. The butterflies are bright and cheerful, with lots of different colors like blue, green, yellow, pink, and more. This artwork shows how reading and imagination can bring wonderful, colorful ideas to life.
"Butterflies of Imagination" This piece was created by Mrs. Loiselle's class.
The piece features a big, open book at the bottom, made from printed text pages, with colorful butterflies flying out of it. Each butterfly is painted by a different student, making every one special and unique. The butterflies are bright and cheerful, with lots of different colors like blue, green, yellow, pink, and more. This artwork shows how reading and imagination can bring wonderful, colorful ideas to life.
Minch Canvas
$1
"Rainbow Tree of Life" A beautiful rainbow tree, original classroom art created by Mrs. Minch's Frog class!
This happy and colorful artwork shows how fun and beautiful nature can be. By getting this artwork, you're helping our school and adding a big splash of color and joy to your home or office!
"Rainbow Tree of Life" A beautiful rainbow tree, original classroom art created by Mrs. Minch's Frog class!
This happy and colorful artwork shows how fun and beautiful nature can be. By getting this artwork, you're helping our school and adding a big splash of color and joy to your home or office!
Simpson Canvas
$1
This shiny and colorful artwork was made by Mrs. Simpson's 2024 Goldfish Classroom. It's called "Sparkly Fish."
The picture shows a big fish made with lots of shiny, colorful scales that sparkle in the light. The fish is decorated with bright dots and glitter, making it look really magical and fun. Each scale and dot was added by a student, making the fish extra special. This artwork is perfect for bringing a touch of sparkle and joy to any room.
This shiny and colorful artwork was made by Mrs. Simpson's 2024 Goldfish Classroom. It's called "Sparkly Fish."
The picture shows a big fish made with lots of shiny, colorful scales that sparkle in the light. The fish is decorated with bright dots and glitter, making it look really magical and fun. Each scale and dot was added by a student, making the fish extra special. This artwork is perfect for bringing a touch of sparkle and joy to any room.
Sinz Canvas
$1
"A Tree For All Seasons" This original classroom art created by Mrs. Sinz's Firefly class!
This painting shows how the tree changes throughout the year and is a perfect way to bring the beauty of all four seasons into your home or office.
"A Tree For All Seasons" This original classroom art created by Mrs. Sinz's Firefly class!
This painting shows how the tree changes throughout the year and is a perfect way to bring the beauty of all four seasons into your home or office.
Busterna/Schober Canvas
$1
"Hawkins Has Heart" by Mrs. Busterna & Mrs. Schober's class.
The painting features five big hearts filled with vibrant, puzzle-piece designs. Each heart is unique, with lots of colors and patterns, showing the creativity of each student.
The words "Hawkins Has Heart" are written in fun, bold letters at the top and bottom, celebrating the love and kindness of the Hawkins school community.
"Hawkins Has Heart" by Mrs. Busterna & Mrs. Schober's class.
The painting features five big hearts filled with vibrant, puzzle-piece designs. Each heart is unique, with lots of colors and patterns, showing the creativity of each student.
The words "Hawkins Has Heart" are written in fun, bold letters at the top and bottom, celebrating the love and kindness of the Hawkins school community.
DeLuca Canvas
$1
This cheerful artwork, created by Ms. DeLuca's class is called "Butterfly of Colors." The painting features a big butterfly made up of colorful fingerprints from each student. Each fingerprint adds a unique touch, making the butterfly bright and beautiful.
This cheerful artwork, created by Ms. DeLuca's class is called "Butterfly of Colors." The painting features a big butterfly made up of colorful fingerprints from each student. Each fingerprint adds a unique touch, making the butterfly bright and beautiful.
Harmala Canvas
$1
This charming artwork, created by Ms. Harmala's class is called "Starry Night of Creativity."
The painting features a dark blue night sky with a bright yellow moon in the corner. Scattered across the sky are many stars, each one decorated with colorful and unique designs by the students. Each star is different, showing off the creativity and imagination of every child in the class.
This charming artwork, created by Ms. Harmala's class is called "Starry Night of Creativity."
The painting features a dark blue night sky with a bright yellow moon in the corner. Scattered across the sky are many stars, each one decorated with colorful and unique designs by the students. Each star is different, showing off the creativity and imagination of every child in the class.
Lynch Canvas
$1
This fun and colorful artwork, created by Mrs. Lynch's class is called "Michigan in Colors." The painting features the shape of Michigan in the middle, surrounded by lots of colorful fingerprints from each student.
This piece shows the creativity and teamwork of the students, celebrating their state in a fun and artistic way.
This fun and colorful artwork, created by Mrs. Lynch's class is called "Michigan in Colors." The painting features the shape of Michigan in the middle, surrounded by lots of colorful fingerprints from each student.
This piece shows the creativity and teamwork of the students, celebrating their state in a fun and artistic way.
Etheridge Canvas
$1
This patriotic artwork, created by Mrs. Etheridge's class is called "Land of the Free."
The painting features a beautiful American flag, with red and white stripes and a blue field of white stars. Each star has a tiny fingerprint inside, representing each student.
Below the stars and stripes, the students wrote the words "Land of the Free, Home of the Brave," celebrating the spirit of freedom and bravery.
This patriotic artwork, created by Mrs. Etheridge's class is called "Land of the Free."
The painting features a beautiful American flag, with red and white stripes and a blue field of white stars. Each star has a tiny fingerprint inside, representing each student.
Below the stars and stripes, the students wrote the words "Land of the Free, Home of the Brave," celebrating the spirit of freedom and bravery.
Hoye Canvas
$1
"Our Sunshine is Bursting" - is a delightful and vibrant collage created by Ms. Hoye's 2nd grade class. The piece features a collection of individual sun-themed paintings, each created by a different student.
Using warm, radiant colors like yellow, orange, and red, the students have expressed their creativity and joy, capturing the essence of sunshine in a variety of imaginative ways.
"Our Sunshine is Bursting" - is a delightful and vibrant collage created by Ms. Hoye's 2nd grade class. The piece features a collection of individual sun-themed paintings, each created by a different student.
Using warm, radiant colors like yellow, orange, and red, the students have expressed their creativity and joy, capturing the essence of sunshine in a variety of imaginative ways.
Marsh Canvas
$1
This cheerful and uplifting artwork, created by Ms. Marsh's class is called "Happy Day Wishes." The painting features a sweet message surrounded by colorful smiley faces, each made with the students' fingerprints.
Each smiley face is unique, showing the creativity and happiness of each student. This artwork is perfect for bringing a smile to anyone's face and adding a touch of positivity to any room.
This cheerful and uplifting artwork, created by Ms. Marsh's class is called "Happy Day Wishes." The painting features a sweet message surrounded by colorful smiley faces, each made with the students' fingerprints.
Each smiley face is unique, showing the creativity and happiness of each student. This artwork is perfect for bringing a smile to anyone's face and adding a touch of positivity to any room.
Walter Canvas
$1
This cool and unique artwork, created by Mrs. Walter's class is called "Glowing Bubbles."
The painting features a black background with colorful bubbles floating around. Each bubble was created by a different student, making each one special and unique.
The best part is that the bubbles glow in the dark, adding a magical touch to the artwork.
This cool and unique artwork, created by Mrs. Walter's class is called "Glowing Bubbles."
The painting features a black background with colorful bubbles floating around. Each bubble was created by a different student, making each one special and unique.
The best part is that the bubbles glow in the dark, adding a magical touch to the artwork.
Clark Canvas
$1
his striking and heartfelt artwork, created by Ms. Clark's class is called "Heart of Unity."
The painting features a large orange heart against a black background, filled with orange fingerprints from each student. Each fingerprint adds a unique and special touch, symbolizing the unity and togetherness of the class. This artwork is perfect for celebrating the bonds of friendship and teamwork.
his striking and heartfelt artwork, created by Ms. Clark's class is called "Heart of Unity."
The painting features a large orange heart against a black background, filled with orange fingerprints from each student. Each fingerprint adds a unique and special touch, symbolizing the unity and togetherness of the class. This artwork is perfect for celebrating the bonds of friendship and teamwork.
Hultgren Canvas
$1
"Fingerprint Tree" -The painting features a big tree with a strong brown trunk and lots of colorful leaves made from the students' fingerprints. Each fingerprint adds a unique and special touch, creating a bright and cheerful tree full of different colors.
This artwork is perfect for celebrating the creativity and togetherness of Ms. Hultgren's class.
"Fingerprint Tree" -The painting features a big tree with a strong brown trunk and lots of colorful leaves made from the students' fingerprints. Each fingerprint adds a unique and special touch, creating a bright and cheerful tree full of different colors.
This artwork is perfect for celebrating the creativity and togetherness of Ms. Hultgren's class.
Millington Canvas
$1
This delightful artwork, created by Mrs. Millington's class is called "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" The painting features silhouettes of a boy and a girl holding bunches of colorful balloons made from the students' fingerprints.
Each balloon has a unique color, showing the creativity of each student. Next to the silhouettes is an inspiring quote from Dr. Seuss:
"Oh, the places you'll go, Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So... get on your way!"
This delightful artwork, created by Mrs. Millington's class is called "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" The painting features silhouettes of a boy and a girl holding bunches of colorful balloons made from the students' fingerprints.
Each balloon has a unique color, showing the creativity of each student. Next to the silhouettes is an inspiring quote from Dr. Seuss:
"Oh, the places you'll go, Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So... get on your way!"
Moore Canvas
$1
This beautiful and colorful artwork, created by Mrs. Moore's class is called "Blooming Flowers."
The painting features a large bouquet of unique and vibrant flowers, each designed and colored by a different student. The flowers are gathered in a brown vase, showcasing a wonderful variety of shapes, colors, and patterns.
This artwork celebrates the creativity and individuality of each student, coming together to create a stunning display.
This beautiful and colorful artwork, created by Mrs. Moore's class is called "Blooming Flowers."
The painting features a large bouquet of unique and vibrant flowers, each designed and colored by a different student. The flowers are gathered in a brown vase, showcasing a wonderful variety of shapes, colors, and patterns.
This artwork celebrates the creativity and individuality of each student, coming together to create a stunning display.
Darkowski Canvas
$1
This fun and creative artwork, made by Mrs. Darkowski's class is called "We Are Outta This World!"
The painting features a collection of colorful Earths, each one created with fingerprints and handprints by the students. Each Earth is unique, with different patterns of blue, green, and white, and has the student's name next to it.
The words "We Are Outta This World!" are written at the top, celebrating how special and amazing the students are.
This fun and creative artwork, made by Mrs. Darkowski's class is called "We Are Outta This World!"
The painting features a collection of colorful Earths, each one created with fingerprints and handprints by the students. Each Earth is unique, with different patterns of blue, green, and white, and has the student's name next to it.
The words "We Are Outta This World!" are written at the top, celebrating how special and amazing the students are.
Dewey Canvas
$1
This colorful artwork was created by Mr. Dewey's class.
The painting features the shapes of Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas filled with bright and colorful fingerprints from each student.
Each fingerprint is unique and adds a splash of color to the artwork. Around the edges, the students have signed their names next to their fingerprints, making it extra personal and meaningful.
This colorful artwork was created by Mr. Dewey's class.
The painting features the shapes of Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas filled with bright and colorful fingerprints from each student.
Each fingerprint is unique and adds a splash of color to the artwork. Around the edges, the students have signed their names next to their fingerprints, making it extra personal and meaningful.
Rust Canvas
$1
This wonderful piece of art was created by Mrs. Rust's class and is called "Reach for the Stars"
The painting features a dark night sky filled with colorful stars, each one designed and painted by a different student. The stars come in various sizes and colors, adding a beautiful and vibrant touch to the artwork. In the middle, there's a bright yellow moon with an inspiring quote that says:
"Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars."
This wonderful piece of art was created by Mrs. Rust's class and is called "Reach for the Stars"
The painting features a dark night sky filled with colorful stars, each one designed and painted by a different student. The stars come in various sizes and colors, adding a beautiful and vibrant touch to the artwork. In the middle, there's a bright yellow moon with an inspiring quote that says:
"Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars."
Walsh Canvas
$1
This delightful and uplifting artwork, created by Ms. Walsh's class for the 2023-2024 school year, is called "Oh, the Places We'll Go!"
The painting features a light blue sky with hot air balloons made from the students' fingerprints. Each balloon is a different color and has the student's name written next to it, making each one unique and special.
This delightful and uplifting artwork, created by Ms. Walsh's class for the 2023-2024 school year, is called "Oh, the Places We'll Go!"
The painting features a light blue sky with hot air balloons made from the students' fingerprints. Each balloon is a different color and has the student's name written next to it, making each one unique and special.