Speaker Series: Bob Hall - Election Integrity Dinner

New DATE!! Join us for our Speaker Series and Social, featuring Senator Bob Hall and his message about Election Integrity.





Tickets include a delicious Mediterranean Dinner featuring skewers of kababs (chicken spicy, sheesh tawook), Kazm Kababi, Falafel, grilled tomato and jalapeno served with two types of rice, one hummus or Baba Ghanoush, one Iraqi or Tabooli Salad. For dessert we will have Kunafa and KashKash. Your ticket price includes all taxes and gratuities.





Doors open at 5:30 for social hour; we will sit for dinner at 6:30.

Senator Hall will start speaking about 7:15.

We will conclude between 8 and 8:30 pm.





All sales are final.