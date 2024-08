Please Join Us

Friday, 8 March 2024

from 9:00am - 3:00pm

with an hour break for lunch (12-1pm)

A Virtual Day of Ethics

9am-12pm Navigating Ethical Waters: Principles for Co-Occurring Counselors

Presented By Dr. Kristy Burton

1-3pm Diving Deep into the ACA 2014 Code of Ethics Section B: Confidentiality and Privacy

Presented By Dr. Tricia M. Mikolon





5.0 CEUs

approved by NBCC





Cost

NMCA Members: $90

Non-Members: $150





Please Register by:

Wednesday, March 6, 2024