2024 Purse Bingo Somerset Community Food Pantry

Ticket price includes 10 rounds of BINGO and ticket for door prizes drawings.
Ticket price includes 10 rounds of BINGO and ticket for door prizes drawings.
Additional Bingo Sheet
$40
Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player.)
Remember-all funds are for the Pantry- so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want!
Example: If you are buying for a group all at once... 5 main players= 5 tickets + 5 Additional sheets = great time!!!
Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player.)
Remember-all funds are for the Pantry- so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want!
Example: If you are buying for a group all at once... 5 main players= 5 tickets + 5 Additional sheets = great time!!!
Heads or Tails 1
$10
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!
Heads or Tails Round 2
$10
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!
Heads or Tails Round 3
$10
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!
We will have 3 rounds of this highly anticipated game that delights every year! You won't want to miss out on the fun or the excellent prizes!