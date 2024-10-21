2024 Purse Bingo Somerset Community Food Pantry

Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player.) Remember-all funds are for the Pantry- so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want! Example: If you are buying for a group all at once... 5 main players= 5 tickets + 5 Additional sheets = great time!!!

Additional sheets are purchasable for the main player (not a second player.) Remember-all funds are for the Pantry- so feel free to buy yourself as many sheets as you want! Example: If you are buying for a group all at once... 5 main players= 5 tickets + 5 Additional sheets = great time!!!

seeMoreDetailsMobile