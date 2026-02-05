A Dog's Dream - Silent Auction

DONATED by Brodi Pursley





Remember Everyone Deployed – that's the meaning behind RED. It's a chance to honor and appreciate the sacrifices they make, spending countless hours away from their loved ones.





Show your support to these brave men and women and wear your R.E.D. Friday apparel, remembering the veterans and warfighters who stood in harm's way on deployment.





We still have troops fighting for us. The R.E.D. campaign is our chance to combat apathy.





WE DO NOT TAKE OUR OWN FOR GRANTED.





Single-sided and made of 200D Polyester. Flags include two grommets for hanging or flying, making them perfect for indoor or outdoor use.





Dimensions of the flag are 3' x 5'.





Fair Market Value: $35