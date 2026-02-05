A Dog's Dream - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
DONATED by Half Face Blades
NEW - NEVER USED
Fair Market Value: $375
Starting bid
DONATED by Grunt Style
NEW IN BOX
Unleash your inner rebel with Grunt Style's 24oz Bullet Beer Mug.
This 24oz Beer Mug is embedded with a real, lead-free, solid copper .50 caliber machine gun bullet.
High-quality, heavy, and handcrafted in Wisconsin. Made in the USA.
*Not microwave safe.
Fair Market Value: $45
Starting bid
DONATED by Grunt Style
NEW IN ORIGINAL PACKAGING
This is the BEST and ONLY woobie blanket you'll ever need!
Wet Weather Poncho
Outer Shell is 100% Nylon
Batting is 100% Polyester
Size: 80" x 61 1/2"
Fair Market Value: $40
Starting bid
DONATED by Ox & Company
NEW - NEVER USED
The “Cav” series blade was designed by US Navy SEAL, Bradley S Cavner. After Brad was killed June 23rd 2014, his brother brought founder, Andrew Arrabito, a piece of paper with this blade drawn on it. The “Cav” signature engraved on the side is Brad’s personal signature exactly how he wrote it. We toast Brad and thank him for his love of family, friends and country, and his ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
Fair Market Value: $300
Starting bid
DONATED by Brodi Pursley
NEW - NEVER WORN
• Unisex for a classic fit for men and a relaxed "Boyfriend" fit for women
• 60% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton / 40% Polyester
• Ultra-comfortable and soft for all-day comfort
• Tagless, itch-free design
• Ribbed Collar that won't lose its shape
• Double Needle Stitching for Durability
• Machine Wash Cold
• Tumble Dry Low
• Designed in the USA
Fair Market Value: $30
Starting bid
DONATED by Brodi Pursley
Remember Everyone Deployed – that's the meaning behind RED. It's a chance to honor and appreciate the sacrifices they make, spending countless hours away from their loved ones.
Show your support to these brave men and women and wear your R.E.D. Friday apparel, remembering the veterans and warfighters who stood in harm's way on deployment.
We still have troops fighting for us. The R.E.D. campaign is our chance to combat apathy.
WE DO NOT TAKE OUR OWN FOR GRANTED.
Single-sided and made of 200D Polyester. Flags include two grommets for hanging or flying, making them perfect for indoor or outdoor use.
Dimensions of the flag are 3' x 5'.
Fair Market Value: $35
Starting bid
DONATED by Brodi Pursley
NEW IN BOX
Show your pride in being the backbone of the USA with the Red Blood Blue Collar 20oz Tumbler.
Red Blood Blue Collar™ 20oz Tumbler is crafted with the following details:
Fair Market Value: $30
Starting bid
DONATED by Dave Frommert
Fair Market Price: $600 - $850+
Starting bid
DONATED by Wade Tang
NEW - NEVER WORN
Care Instruction:
Machine wash warm with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean.
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
DONATED by Wade Tang
Half Face Blades/WeKBD Ultimate Toothpick - Gold
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
DONATED by Wade Tang
NEW - NEVER USED
Tan leather sheath
Fits most blades with 3"-4" blade lengths, vertical and horizontal carry option.
Fair Market Value: $45
Starting bid
DONATED by Chad Hendricks at Precision Shot Solutions
NEW - NEVER USED
Ringed Cardiac Spike
Fair Market Value: $200
Starting bid
DONATED by Tom Haverford
Grey flag with black and white Scalper
Half Face Blades print
3' x 5'
Fair Market Value: $50
Starting bid
DONATED by Boudreaux Petty
The “Cav” series blade was designed by US Navy SEAL, Bradley S Cavner. After Brad was killed June 23rd 2014, his brother brought founder, Andrew Arrabito, a piece of paper with this blade drawn on it. The “Cav” signature engraved on the side is Brad’s personal signature exactly how he wrote it. We toast Brad and thank him for his love of family, friends and country, and his ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.
Fair Market Value: $425
Starting bid
DONATED by Chris Leach & Elevated Spaces
NEW - NEVER USED
Fair Market Value: $375
Starting bid
DONATED by Stephen MacMartin
HFB x Huntress (Sara Gamache) Feather Light Collaboration
Sara Gamache is a renowned bow hunter celebrated for her exceptional skills and dedication to the sport of archery. She's also a Half Face Blades Amabassador.
Fair Market Value: $350
Starting bid
DONATED by Stephen MacMartin
NEW - NEVER USED
Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
DONATED by Grunt Style
NEW - NEVER WORN
Fair Market Value: $25
Starting bid
DONATED by Grunt Style
NEW - NEVER WORN
Reversible Beanie - Black and Grey
Fair Market Value: $20
Starting bid
DONATED by Wes Tidwell
Semper Sharp FBPK (Fixed Blade Pocket Knife) - Copper Damascus - Aug. 2023 #4970
Fair Market Value: $630 (priced from Semper Sharp)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!