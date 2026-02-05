Hosted by

A Dogs Dream Inc

About this event

A Dog's Dream - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

11439 Hammer Rd, Neosho, MO 64850, USA

Half Face Blades - Featherlight item
Half Face Blades - Featherlight
$140

Starting bid

DONATED by Half Face Blades


NEW - NEVER USED

  • Ghost/Coyote G10
  • Armor Black Cerakote
  • Allen Bolts
  • Textured Grip
  • Kydex Sheath

Fair Market Value: $375

Grunt Style - Bullet Beer Mug item
Grunt Style - Bullet Beer Mug
$20

Starting bid

DONATED by Grunt Style


NEW IN BOX


Unleash your inner rebel with Grunt Style's 24oz Bullet Beer Mug.


This 24oz Beer Mug is embedded with a real, lead-free, solid copper .50 caliber machine gun bullet.


High-quality, heavy, and handcrafted in Wisconsin. Made in the USA.


*Not microwave safe.


Fair Market Value: $45

Grunt Style - FAFO Woobie Blanket item
Grunt Style - FAFO Woobie Blanket
$20

Starting bid

DONATED by Grunt Style


NEW IN ORIGINAL PACKAGING


This is the BEST and ONLY woobie blanket you'll ever need!


Wet Weather Poncho


Outer Shell is 100% Nylon


Batting is 100% Polyester


Size: 80" x 61 1/2"


Fair Market Value: $40

Half Face Blades - CAV Folder item
Half Face Blades - CAV Folder
$140

Starting bid

DONATED by Ox & Company


NEW - NEVER USED

  • OD Green G10
  • Armor Black Cerakote Blade
  • Textured Grip
  • HFB Black Cerakote American Flag Pocket Clip, Retro Fit

The “Cav” series blade was designed by US Navy SEAL, Bradley S Cavner. After Brad was killed June 23rd 2014, his brother brought founder, Andrew Arrabito, a piece of paper with this blade drawn on it. The “Cav” signature engraved on the side is Brad’s personal signature exactly how he wrote it. We toast Brad and thank him for his love of family, friends and country, and his ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.


Fair Market Value: $300

Grunt Style - Sic Semper Tyrannis Tee item
Grunt Style - Sic Semper Tyrannis Tee
$20

Starting bid

DONATED by Brodi Pursley


NEW - NEVER WORN


• Unisex for a classic fit for men and a relaxed "Boyfriend" fit for women
• 60% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton / 40% Polyester
• Ultra-comfortable and soft for all-day comfort
• Tagless, itch-free design
• Ribbed Collar that won't lose its shape
• Double Needle Stitching for Durability
• Machine Wash Cold
• Tumble Dry Low
• Designed in the USA


Fair Market Value: $30

Grunt Style - R.E.D. Flag item
Grunt Style - R.E.D. Flag
$20

Starting bid

DONATED by Brodi Pursley


Remember Everyone Deployed – that's the meaning behind RED. It's a chance to honor and appreciate the sacrifices they make, spending countless hours away from their loved ones.


Show your support to these brave men and women and wear your R.E.D. Friday apparel, remembering the veterans and warfighters who stood in harm's way on deployment. 


We still have troops fighting for us. The R.E.D. campaign is our chance to combat apathy.


WE DO NOT TAKE OUR OWN FOR GRANTED.


Single-sided and made of 200D Polyester. Flags include two grommets for hanging or flying, making them perfect for indoor or outdoor use.


Dimensions of the flag are 3' x 5'.


Fair Market Value: $35

Grunt Style - Tumbler item
Grunt Style - Tumbler
$15

Starting bid

DONATED by Brodi Pursley


NEW IN BOX


Show your pride in being the backbone of the USA with the Red Blood Blue Collar 20oz Tumbler.


Red Blood Blue Collar™ 20oz Tumbler is crafted with the following details:

  • Stainless Steel
  • Inner and Outer Wall 304
  • Double Wall Vacuum Insulation to keep drinks cold
  • Powder Coating Surface
  • Dishwasher Safe
  • Silk Screen Logo & Art
  • Comes with Sealed Sliding Lid

Fair Market Value: $30

Half Face Blades - Storm Breaker #7 item
Half Face Blades - Storm Breaker #7
$250

Starting bid

DONATED by Dave Frommert

  • FIRST NUMBERED RUN
  • Engraved #7
  • Original drop price: $850
  • Dyed Redwood burl
  • Mosaic pins
  • Brass lanyard pin
  • Textured grip 
  • HFB Leather Sheath

Fair Market Price: $600 - $850+

E&A Bito Hoodie - King of Hearts item
E&A Bito Hoodie - King of Hearts
$30

Starting bid

DONATED by Wade Tang


NEW - NEVER WORN

Composition 80% Cotton / 20% Polyester (it will shrink a little during washing)
  • Double needle splitstitched throughout
  • Jersey lined hood with antique nickel eyelets
  • Flat drawcord
  • Pouch pocket
  • Twill neck tape
  • Tear away label

Care Instruction:

Machine wash warm with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean.


Fair Market Value: $50

Half Face Blades/WeKBD - Ultimate Toothpick item
Half Face Blades/WeKBD - Ultimate Toothpick
$25

Starting bid

DONATED by Wade Tang


Half Face Blades/WeKBD Ultimate Toothpick - Gold


Fair Market Value: $50

Half Face Blades - Leather Sheath item
Half Face Blades - Leather Sheath
$25

Starting bid

DONATED by Wade Tang


NEW - NEVER USED


Tan leather sheath

Fits most blades with 3"-4" blade lengths, vertical and horizontal carry option.


Fair Market Value: $45

Half Face Blades - Ringed Cardiac Spike item
Half Face Blades - Ringed Cardiac Spike
$100

Starting bid

DONATED by Chad Hendricks at Precision Shot Solutions


NEW - NEVER USED


Ringed Cardiac Spike

  • Black G10
  • Armor Black Cerakote
  • Allen Bolts
  • Kydex Sheath

Fair Market Value: $200

Half Face Blades - Scalper Flag item
Half Face Blades - Scalper Flag
$30

Starting bid

DONATED by Tom Haverford


Grey flag with black and white Scalper

Half Face Blades print

3' x 5'


Fair Market Value: $50

Half Face Blades - CAV Jr. item
Half Face Blades - CAV Jr.
$200

Starting bid

DONATED by Boudreaux Petty

  • Elite Black Cerakote
  • Copper Carbon Fiber 
  • Hollow Lanyard Hole
  • Smooth

The “Cav” series blade was designed by US Navy SEAL, Bradley S Cavner. After Brad was killed June 23rd 2014, his brother brought founder, Andrew Arrabito, a piece of paper with this blade drawn on it. The “Cav” signature engraved on the side is Brad’s personal signature exactly how he wrote it. We toast Brad and thank him for his love of family, friends and country, and his ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.


Fair Market Value: $425

Half Face Blades - OSS Spike item
Half Face Blades - OSS Spike
$160

Starting bid

DONATED by Chris Leach & Elevated Spaces


NEW - NEVER USED

  • Dyed Black Ash Burl
  • CF Pins
  • Smooth Grip
  • Acid Etch and Rock Wash
  • Kydex Sheath

Fair Market Value: $375

Half Face Blades - Feather Light - Huntress (Sara Gamache) item
Half Face Blades - Feather Light - Huntress (Sara Gamache)
$175

Starting bid

DONATED by Stephen MacMartin


HFB x Huntress (Sara Gamache) Feather Light Collaboration

  • Native G10 
  • Armor Black Cerakote
  • Allen Bolts
  • Chaos Grip

Entrepreneur | Archery Hunter | World Traveler | Patriot

Sara Gamache is a renowned bow hunter celebrated for her exceptional skills and dedication to the sport of archery. She's also a Half Face Blades Amabassador.


Fair Market Value: $350

Benchmade 980 - Turret AXIS Lock Folder item
Benchmade 980 - Turret AXIS Lock Folder
$120

Starting bid

DONATED by Stephen MacMartin


NEW - NEVER USED

  • First Production # 0342/1200
  • Satin Finish Stainless Steel Blade
  • Contoured and textured OD green G-10 Handle

Fair Market Value: $250

Grunt Style - Stacked Logo Hat item
Grunt Style - Stacked Logo Hat
$15

Starting bid

DONATED by Grunt Style


NEW - NEVER WORN

  • Unisex Fit
  • Sizing - M/L (One Size Fits Most)
  • Structured, low-profile cap with a curved visor
  • Suiting Fabric / Mesh Back
  • Plastic snapback closure
  • Center front 3D embroidery
  • Grunt Style Woven Label on Wearer's Left Side
  • Tab woven label at closure
  • Screen-printed seam tape

Fair Market Value: $25

Grunt Style - Reversible Beanie item
Grunt Style - Reversible Beanie
$5

Starting bid

DONATED by Grunt Style


NEW - NEVER WORN


Reversible Beanie - Black and Grey


Fair Market Value: $20

Semper Sharp FBPK - Copper Damascus #4970 item
Semper Sharp FBPK - Copper Damascus #4970
$250

Starting bid

DONATED by Wes Tidwell


Semper Sharp FBPK (Fixed Blade Pocket Knife) - Copper Damascus - Aug. 2023 #4970

  • Baker Forge Rain Drop Go Mai - Polished & Etched
  • Ebony Wood w/Black Onyx & Brass Web Between Black & Micarta Spacers
  • Black Liners
  • Mosaic Pins
  • Textured
  • Kydex Sheath

Fair Market Value: $630 (priced from Semper Sharp)

