2025 PAL Golf Tournament Sponsorships

3400 Tilghman St

Allentown, PA 18104, USA

Honor of Detective Jim Stanko Sponsor
$3,000

This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, signage on Putting Green, on the course, at Registration and at Luncheon; 12 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website and social media sites.

Chief Sponsor/Food Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, signage displayed at registration and at luncheon; 8 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website and social media sites.

Captain Sponsor / Shirt Sponsor
$2,000

This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, Company logo displayed on tournament shirt, signage on the course, at Registration and at Luncheon; 4 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website and social media sites.

Lieutenant Sponsor/Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, signage on the course, at Registration and at Luncheon; 4 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website

Sergeant Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, Signage on the course, 2 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website.

Hole Sponsor - Rookie year
$150

If this is your first year sponsoring the Allentown PAL Golf tournament. This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, Signage on the course, listing in Golf Program and Recognition on the PAL Website.

Holer Sponsor - Veteran Sponsor
$100

If you sponsored the 2023 PAL Golf tournament, This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, Signage on the course, listing in Golf Program and Recognition on the PAL Website.

