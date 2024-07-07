2025 PAL Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Allentown, PA 18104, USA
This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, signage on Putting Green, on the course, at Registration and at Luncheon; 12 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website and social media sites.
This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, signage displayed at registration and at luncheon; 8 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website and social media sites.
This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, Company logo displayed on tournament shirt, signage on the course, at Registration and at Luncheon; 4 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website and social media sites.
This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, signage on the course, at Registration and at Luncheon; 4 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website
This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, Signage on the course, 2 golfers and Recognition on the PAL Website.
If this is your first year sponsoring the Allentown PAL Golf tournament. This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, Signage on the course, listing in Golf Program and Recognition on the PAL Website.
If you sponsored the 2023 PAL Golf tournament, This sponsorship includes charity receipt for eligible amount, Signage on the course, listing in Golf Program and Recognition on the PAL Website.
