Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience

The Stunt Dog Experience is an electrifying canine entertainment production that features talented dogs performing incredible stunts and behaviors. Here are the highlights of this captivating show:

Amazing Tricks: These dogs soar, jump, fly, and spin, showcasing their exceptional talent and training. From flying disc routines to dog dance, they keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Big Air Stunts: Witness high-flying feats as the dogs leap through the air with agility and precision. Comedy Antics: Prepare to laugh as the dogs engage in playful and entertaining antics that will leave you smiling. Dancing Dogs: These talented canines groove to the beat, demonstrating their rhythm and coordination. Athletic Feats: From agility races to impressive jumps, the Stunt Dog Experience is a display of athleticism and teamwork.

All the dogs featured in the show have been rescued from pounds and shelters across the country. Their performances not only entertain but also highlight the incredible potential of rescue and shelter dogs.