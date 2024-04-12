Quick Draw 2024 - Live Art Benefit and Auction

Your ticket to creative fun! Includes a cocktail social, the eponymous Quick Draw hour, Little Gems small works gallery, Silent Auction and dinner by Laurel Ridge Executive Chef Brett Harris.
Please arrive before 4:30 to enjoy the cash bar and conversation, peruse the Little Gems small format art, and get ready for the QuickDraw hour Starting Bell at 5!
VIP Table for 10
$1,250
Premium reserved table with seating for 10 with best placement and viewing of colleagues and friends. Includes cocktail social, QuickDraw live hour - watch artists race the clock, silent auction art bidding, Little Gems, live auction and dinner.
Co-Sponsor th Auctioneer
$500
Help co-sponsor the auctioneer and maximize the benefit for art teacher supplies and college-bound students! Thank you!
Sponsor the Student Volunteers
$200
Help students attend the event, feed them, and expand their worldview of what's possible in art. Thank you!
Sponsor a Musician
$150
Help support the vibe helping teachers. Thank you!
Promotions Underwriter
$200
Help cover ancillary costs and optimize proceeds. More teacher funding. Thank you!
Volunteer Ticket
$75
Underwrites the cost of the meal when you volunteer at event. Thank you!
Sponsor a Teacher
$75
Celebrate an art teacher as you buy their dinner. Thank you!
