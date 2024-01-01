Faith Foundations Class

Join us for this 5-week class as we examine foundational truths for becoming mature disciples of Christ. Sundays at 9am 2/25-3/24. Suggested donation of $5 to help cover refreshements and materials





DESCRIPTION

Whether we’ve been Christians for years, discovered faith in Jesus recently, or are still wondering what it’s all about, we share similar questions about why and how to live out our faith. We wonder: What are we made for? What does it look like to know God deeply? Why are we called to reflect his light to those around us—and how do we do that?