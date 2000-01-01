American River Rugby 1st Annual Luau Fundraiser

Dear Friends and Supporters of American River Rugby,

ARC Rugby would like to invite your organization and/or company to be a sponsor of the American River College Rugby 1st Annual Luau and Fundraising Celebration. The luau will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 6;00pm at the American River College Dining Hall located at 4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento, Ca.

ARC rugby has provided a pathway to higher education but also provides players with the resources needed to fuel their pursuits for academia while playing the sport they love. Their success on the field has reflected in the classroom and in the personal lives of its young men. The rugby program understands its commitment to represent and grow the sport but also to improve the lives of each young man that wears an American River Rugby jersey. American River College rugby’s success has been forged by talent and cultivated by loyalty, love, and persevering through challenges together.

ARC Rugby is the only community college rugby program to compete in the D1AA collegiate level in the state. In their season they won the Norcal Championship as a junior college, qualified for West Coast Regionals, with a shot at advancing to Nationals in close reach. However, as a non-profit program dependent on fundraising, ARC rugby cannot continue to offer these amazing opportunities to their student athletes without the support of sponsors and community friends such as yourself.

American River Rugby is grateful for the support they receive from the community. We are hopeful that you will honor our invitation and grant us the privilege of celebrating with you on this special night. A sponsorship form is attached and contains all the information needed to become a part of our sponsor family. You will be recognized and acknowledged for your support at the event. Your investment in this growing and worthwhile program will make a lasting impression in the lives of our young men.