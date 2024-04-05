5K Raffle Baskets

2 tickets to the MLS Champions Columbus Crew game on 6/1/24
2 water bottles
2 tickets to the MLS Champions Columbus Crew game on 6/1/24
2 water bottles
Item #2
$1
2 lower-bowl tickets to a Cleveland Monsters game 2024-2025 season
$10 Panini (Brunswick) gift card
$10 Applebee’s gift card
$25 Longhorn gift card
2 lower-bowl tickets to a Cleveland Monsters game 2024-2025 season
$10 Panini (Brunswick) gift card
$10 Applebee’s gift card
$25 Longhorn gift card
Item #3
$1
$25 gift card to Michaelangelo’s Winery
Wine stopper wall decoration
1 bottle 2022 Riesling
$25 gift card to Michaelangelo’s Winery
Wine stopper wall decoration
1 bottle 2022 Riesling
Item #4
$1
1 team suite (8-18 tickets) to an agreed upon 2024 Cleveland Guardians game (*food/beverage package $800-$1500 NOT included)
Double Bubble gum
Sunflower seeds
1 team suite (8-18 tickets) to an agreed upon 2024 Cleveland Guardians game (*food/beverage package $800-$1500 NOT included)
Double Bubble gum
Sunflower seeds
Item #5
$1
Longaberger Basket containing the following:
o 2 Longaberger holiday mugs
o Longaberger holiday serving set: bowl, tray, & spreader
o 2 cookie mixes
o 4 hot chocolate packages
o 2 dip spread packages
o Holiday towel
o 2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
Longaberger Basket containing the following:
o 2 Longaberger holiday mugs
o Longaberger holiday serving set: bowl, tray, & spreader
o 2 cookie mixes
o 4 hot chocolate packages
o 2 dip spread packages
o Holiday towel
o 2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
Item #6
$1
Callaway golf bag
4 golf passes (18 holes with cart) to Bunker Hill Golf course
Titleist Velocity golf balls (1 dozen)
Callaway golf bag
4 golf passes (18 holes with cart) to Bunker Hill Golf course
Titleist Velocity golf balls (1 dozen)
Item #7
$1
4 tickets to an Akron Rubber Ducks 2024 season game
2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
4 tickets to an Akron Rubber Ducks 2024 season game
2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
Item #8
$1
$100 gift card to Sgt. Clean Car Wash
Sgt. Clean air freshner
Sgt. Clean car towel
$100 gift card to Sgt. Clean Car Wash
Sgt. Clean air freshner
Sgt. Clean car towel
Item #9
$1
4th of July basket containing:
o Cooler bag
o 4 cups
o 1 tumbler
o Pack of 3 chip clips
o 2 drink sleeves
o Beach/pool towel
o Kitchen towels
o 2 wallets
o Coaster set
o Wind chimes
o Window decoration
o 2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
4th of July basket containing:
o Cooler bag
o 4 cups
o 1 tumbler
o Pack of 3 chip clips
o 2 drink sleeves
o Beach/pool towel
o Kitchen towels
o 2 wallets
o Coaster set
o Wind chimes
o Window decoration
o 2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
Item #10
$1
#11 Item
Item #12
$1
Item #13
$1
Item #14
$1
Item #15
$1
