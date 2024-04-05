eventClosed

5K Raffle Baskets

2 tickets to the MLS Champions Columbus Crew game on 6/1/24 2 water bottles
2 lower-bowl tickets to a Cleveland Monsters game 2024-2025 season $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift card $10 Applebee’s gift card $25 Longhorn gift card
$25 gift card to Michaelangelo’s Winery Wine stopper wall decoration 1 bottle 2022 Riesling
1 team suite (8-18 tickets) to an agreed upon 2024 Cleveland Guardians game (*food/beverage package $800-$1500 NOT included) Double Bubble gum Sunflower seeds
Longaberger Basket containing the following: o 2 Longaberger holiday mugs o Longaberger holiday serving set: bowl, tray, & spreader o 2 cookie mixes o 4 hot chocolate packages o 2 dip spread packages o Holiday towel o 2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
Callaway golf bag 4 golf passes (18 holes with cart) to Bunker Hill Golf course Titleist Velocity golf balls (1 dozen)
4 tickets to an Akron Rubber Ducks 2024 season game 2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
$100 gift card to Sgt. Clean Car Wash Sgt. Clean air freshner Sgt. Clean car towel
4th of July basket containing: o Cooler bag o 4 cups o 1 tumbler o Pack of 3 chip clips o 2 drink sleeves o Beach/pool towel o Kitchen towels o 2 wallets o Coaster set o Wind chimes o Window decoration o 2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards
Miller Lite write-on sign/digital clock Cavs basketball-signed by Caris LeVert Cavs hat Cavs shirt Cavs winter scarf Cavs tumbler Cavs notebook and pens Cavs keychain and sticker Cavs tote bag
1 hour ($150 value) photo session with Kelly Leigh Photography Photo album Small photo frame
2 lower-bowl tickets to a Cleveland Monsters game 2024-2025 season $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift card $10 Applebee’s gift card $25 Longhorn gift card
Coors Light OSU light-up sign Browns football-signed by Greg Newsome 2 Browns tumbler mugs Browns tote bag
$40 gift card to Brunswick Rec Center 2 $10 Panini (Brunswick) gift cards Skin Deep skincare products (4) w/pumice
$100 Elite Dance Academy (Brunswick) gift card Elite Dance Academy gear-3 shirts, 2 sweatshirts Keychain Tumbler

