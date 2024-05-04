Artishly* Social with Horses - Workshop

This workshop is for the fun of it, to be present to a horse, to heighten your senses to see, smell, hear and connect.
This opens a sense of peace and happiness.
It is to be with a group that is enjoying the same things and bonds you to those people with a smile.
It is to create a memento of the moment that brings your mind back to this day of being artishly social with horses.
Enjoy a great experience with a horse, discover how a horse "speaks" to you and how you speak to it. Become artishly curious and create a unique "Tack-let" (bracelet made from up-cycled horse tack.
Come and feel connected and creative and social.
The memory of the day goes home with you.
*Artishly:
(Art-ish-ly) -of or befitting artish behaviour;
- engaging creatively with youthful creative freedom, wonderment.
- conscious attention to the ordinary, exacting the extraordinary.