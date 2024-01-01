Watercolor Landscapes (Spring)

Watercolor Landscapes - Instructed by Jennifer Gibson

Thursdays from 2:45-4:45 pm - Ages 13+

Sessions will be a combination of studio source photos and plein air sessions around Ithaca. Learn to create a watercolor landscape while enjoying the beauty of Ithaca in the spring. Jennifer will demonstrate the building blocks of successful painting, starting with designing the scene and proceeding to sketching and color mixing, and ending with details that will enhance your focal point. Each week a mix of in studio and a variety of Ithaca locations will be chosen.





Classes are on Thursdays from 2:45-4:45 pm from 4/11-6/20 (no class 4/25).





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Students in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Fri, June 28 - Exhibition Opportunities at CSMA Showcase (Time TBA)