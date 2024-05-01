Logo
Windham and Raymond Pride
Maker Application

8 School Rd, Windham, ME 04062, USA

We are looking for LGBTQIA+ Makers in the Windham/Raymond area to sell their original handmade products and artwork!  We expect a crowd of 300-500 community members to join us for the Together We Rise Pride event.  We have a limited number of outdoor spaces available and vendors are required to supply their own 10x10 pop-up tent, table, chairs and tent weights are required.  All submissions will be reviewed by our committee and there is no fee for this event but we do ask you to consider a monetary donation or an item that can be raffled to benefit Windham & Raymond Pride and our events.  

We have 4 spaces available for makers under age 18 in our Junior Makerspace.  Windham & Raymond Pride will supply tents, tables and chairs for these applicants only and they will be split 2 per tent. 

We will not allow resellers, only original artists and makers. 

Applications are open until May 1 and we will email you with confirmation by May 10th. 
