Maker Application

We are looking for LGBTQIA+ Makers in the Windham/Raymond area to sell their original handmade products and artwork! We expect a crowd of 300-500 community members to join us for the Together We Rise Pride event. We have a limited number of outdoor spaces available and vendors are required to supply their own 10x10 pop-up tent, table, chairs and tent weights are required. All submissions will be reviewed by our committee and there is no fee for this event but we do ask you to consider a monetary donation or an item that can be raffled to benefit Windham & Raymond Pride and our events.





We have 4 spaces available for makers under age 18 in our Junior Makerspace. Windham & Raymond Pride will supply tents, tables and chairs for these applicants only and they will be split 2 per tent.





We will not allow resellers, only original artists and makers.





Applications are open until May 1 and we will email you with confirmation by May 10th.