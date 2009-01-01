Art Class with Mrs. Sadd (3rd Session)

We are pleased to offer this class for K - 1st graders for 6 Thursdays - Jan. 11 - Feb. 15

(1/11, 1/18, 1/25, 2/1, 2/8, 2/15)



Art class will be from 1:00 - 2:00pm at WCA and pick up will be outside of WCA at 2:00pm. Students who sign up for the class should bring an extra snack to eat between 12:45 and 1:00pm.



The cost of the class is $60 based on the awesome projects Mrs. Sadd has planned out! The class will have some holiday themed creations. The class will also be different than what they have learned during the school day and at the Clay Café.





If you are paying with cash or check please bring an envelope (with your name and activity on it) to the school. Checks should be made out to 'Watermark Classical Academy' with your child's name and the name of the EC in the memo line. POW! has a mailbox in the school office that you may place it in, or your child can give the envelope to their teacher and they can place it in the POW! mailbox.



If you have any questions about the course please email me at [email protected]