Prep Ministry | April Dinner

1340 N Candlewood St, Anaheim, CA 92805, USA

Fellowship happens around the table. 


Come and eat with us! At EKKO, Prep Ministry is made up of people who love to create space for everyone to come and eat a delicious and intentionally crafted meal with the body of Christ. Once a month, we gather in the gym after service to eat like a family. 


Invite a friend and join us for dinner after service on April 28!


APRIL MENU

Teriyaki chicken over rice
Asian iceberg salad
Half of a spam musubi
Mac salad
POG Juice (Passion fruit, Orange & Guava Juice)

**Surprise Dessert** 


KID'S MENU 

TBD


The last day to get tickets is April 21. 

