Trail Life Troop 0555 (at Faith Christian Academy Of Northeast Florida Inc)
New Member Joining fee
Troop Joining Fee:
The Troop Joining Fee is a one-time fee of $60, which covers the cost of essential items provided by the troop to new members upon joining. These items include the Troop Handbook, ID Lanyard, shoulder loops, belt, and Troop Number Patch.
Additionally, the fee includes a $10 donation to the troop to help pay for troop needs as decided by the troop committee.
Registration with Trail Life National is an additional annual fee of $37.97 for youth and $43.19 for adult leaders.
Membership Dues:
Each Trailman will be responsible for earning (at home or work) and paying $2 per week as membership dues.(dues can be paid annually, Monthly, or weekly. These dues cover costs associated with the program, such as awards, refreshments for court of honors, prizes, gear, and other expenses as approved by the board.
Benefits:
Simplifies the uniform ordering process for parents, as they only need to order the uniform shirt and optional pants initially. (order at
https://shop.traillifeusa.com/shop/uniforms/
)
Gets the Troop Handbook into the boys' hands faster, allowing them to start the program without delay.
Ensures that boys can start participating in troop activities more quickly.
Process:
Parents would pay the Troop Joining Fee upon their child's registration, which includes the essential items provided by the troop. (Uniform parts provided by troop will be presented to the new trail men when they bring or wear their uniform to a meeting)
Membership dues of $2.25 per week can be earned by the Trailman through various means at home or work and should be paid weekly to cover program costs. This also reaches the boy a sense of attainable financial responsibility.
