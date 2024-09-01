2024 Queen City Sertoma Wreath Sales

Elegant 10" metal, gold and silver reindeer set. Each reindeer features a charming blanket sweater and a snow dusted faux wreath. Perfect to add a touch of holiday cheer to any room.
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
Elegant 10" metal, gold and silver reindeer set. Each reindeer features a charming blanket sweater and a snow dusted faux wreath. Perfect to add a touch of holiday cheer to any room.
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
G3M - Western Cedar Gift Garlands
$60
Two stunning ten-foot garlands made of fragrant, fresh-cut western cedar.
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
Two stunning ten-foot garlands made of fragrant, fresh-cut western cedar.
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
C5M - Gift Centerpiece
$45
Cedar, noble fir, pine and berried juniper
Arranged in an oasis block and bowl
Faux white snow berries and red holly berries
Approximately 12 inches in diameter
Includes 10 inch tapered LED candle
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
Cedar, noble fir, pine and berried juniper
Arranged in an oasis block and bowl
Faux white snow berries and red holly berries
Approximately 12 inches in diameter
Includes 10 inch tapered LED candle
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
S4M - Holiday Gift Door Swag
$50
This fragrant Noble fir door swag is made entirely of Noble fir, an evergreen exclusive to the Pacific Northwest, this door swag is complemented by snowy white pine cones and a checkered tree bow (bow style may vary).
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
This fragrant Noble fir door swag is made entirely of Noble fir, an evergreen exclusive to the Pacific Northwest, this door swag is complemented by snowy white pine cones and a checkered tree bow (bow style may vary).
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
W4M - 22 Inch Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath
$45
Noble fir, incense cedar, berried juniper and faux holly berries
Deluxe, red and gold snowflake bow
Poly bag wrapped to retain moisture
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
Noble fir, incense cedar, berried juniper and faux holly berries
Deluxe, red and gold snowflake bow
Poly bag wrapped to retain moisture
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
N7M - Cone Gift Basket
$40
A rustic willow basket filled with an assortment of large, medium, and small snowy pine cones. Basket is approximately 13 in. in diameter and 6 in. deep. Please note, actual basket style may vary due to availability.
Delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
A rustic willow basket filled with an assortment of large, medium, and small snowy pine cones. Basket is approximately 13 in. in diameter and 6 in. deep. Please note, actual basket style may vary due to availability.
Delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Personalized gift message. (Optional)
EGM - Evergreen Gift Set
$90
One 22 in. Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath with red and gold snowflake bow. Two stunning ten-foot cedar garlands.
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Personalized gift message (Optional)
One 22 in. Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath with red and gold snowflake bow. Two stunning ten-foot cedar garlands.
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Personalized gift message (Optional)
W3M - 28 Inch Mixed Evergreen Gift Wreath
$55
Our largest, most dramatic mixed evergreen wreath with noble fir, incense cedar, berried juniper and faux holly berries, Pre-tied red and gold snowflake bow.
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Personalized Gift Message. (Optional)
Our largest, most dramatic mixed evergreen wreath with noble fir, incense cedar, berried juniper and faux holly berries, Pre-tied red and gold snowflake bow.
Guaranteed fresh delivery within the first two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Personalized Gift Message. (Optional)