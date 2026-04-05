9D Breathwork : Healing Trauma Wounds

A multi-dimensional experience designed to gently lean into our emotional wounds with support and guidance. Through structured breath, layered sound, and focused attention this fully immersive breathwork experience uses conscious connected breathing combined with layered 9D audio design—binaural beats, subliminal cues, hypnotic guidance, and subconscious priming.





We will focus on:





*Breath as an access point to somatic release of stored trauma in the body

*Navigating altered and non-ordinary states safely and intentionally

*Awareness of internal imagery, sensation, and perception

*Integration of experience through grounded reflection





This is an active, experiential journey. Participants are encouraged to remain present, curious, and responsive to their own internal process throughout.





No prior experience is required. Please bring a yoga mat or blanket to lay on if you have one available.





$75/ person (Cash, Venmo, CashApp, or Paypal, or you can register and pay through our Zeffy donation page link here -> . If you are paying direct or cash, YOU NEED TO EMAIL US TO REGISTER! Please email [email protected] )

(No one turned away for lack of funds, we have scholarships and sliding scale available if you need one. We try to make this modality available to everyone with minimal barriers to entry)