9D Breathwork : Healing Trauma Wounds

About this event
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A multi-dimensional experience designed to gently lean into our emotional wounds with support and guidance. Through structured breath, layered sound, and focused attention this fully immersive breathwork experience uses conscious connected breathing combined with layered 9D audio design—binaural beats, subliminal cues, hypnotic guidance, and subconscious priming.
We will focus on:
*Breath as an access point to somatic release of stored trauma in the body
*Navigating altered and non-ordinary states safely and intentionally
*Awareness of internal imagery, sensation, and perception
*Integration of experience through grounded reflection
This is an active, experiential journey. Participants are encouraged to remain present, curious, and responsive to their own internal process throughout.
No prior experience is required. Please bring a yoga mat or blanket to lay on if you have one available.
$75/ person (Cash, Venmo, CashApp, or Paypal, or you can register and pay through our Zeffy donation page link here -> . If you are paying direct or cash, YOU NEED TO EMAIL US TO REGISTER! Please email [email protected] )
(No one turned away for lack of funds, we have scholarships and sliding scale available if you need one. We try to make this modality available to everyone with minimal barriers to entry)
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Take your 9D Journey to the next level with the VIP Sound Bed Experience. All blankets and comfort items will be provided You will experience the 9D Breathwork Journey while laying on the fabulous Vibro-Acoustic Sound Bed! The sound bed has targeted subwoofer speakers positioned through the bed that direct frequencies to the energy meridian points of the body. This allows you to go even deeper and be FULLY IMMERSED in the Sound Experience! Only one spot available. VIP must be paid in-full to reserve the spot.
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