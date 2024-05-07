The 4th Annual Chicago Ultimate Tournament

Washington Park

Chicago, IL, USA

Individual General Admission
$55
Ticket includes six games, snacks and refreshments
Goodie Bag
$40
Patagonia goodie bag includes a custom jerseys from Agile Gear, an EcoBeachie Ocean Caster and an Illinois Ultimate neckie.
Single Day Admission (General fee rate)
$27.50
Ticket includes three games, snacks and refreshments
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing