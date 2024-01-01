Summer Speaker Series

Presentation followed by Panel Q&A with South Lane Mental Health Staff

Sturdy snacks and refreshments will be provided.





July 24 Setting Safe Boundaries

Learn tips and tricks from our Clinical Director, Rebecca Fitkin, about setting and maintaining safe boundaries. Rebecca is passionate about supporting clients in identifying and building strengths which support their mental well being, an example of this is having healthy boundaries with others.





August 28 Healing Ethno-Racial Trauma

Join Trevor Whitbread, ALAS Latine Clinical Services Program Manager, as he leads a discussion on recognizing and healing from ethno-racial trauma. ALAS is a SLMH program that provides trauma-informed care through education and therapy services to Latine families, youth, adults, and couples in their native languages.




