Advertising with PHXGMC

Inside/Back Cover Ad - Season Bundle
$1,200

Includes inside/back cover ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 5" x 8" vertical

Inside/Back Cover Ad
$575

Size: 5" x 8"
Premium placement on inside front, inside back, or back cover.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
At checkout, you’ll select whether this ad is for our Holiday, Spring, or Summer concert.

Full Page – Season Bundle (Nonprofit)
$525

Includes full-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 5" x 8" vertical

Full Page - Season Bundle (Standard)
$735

Includes full-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 5" x 8" vertical

Full Page – Single Concert (Nonprofit)
$250

Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Ad Size: 5" x 8" vertical
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Full Page – Single Concert (Standard)
$350

Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Ad Size: 5" x 8" vertical
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Half Page – Season Bundle (Nonprofit)
$375

Includes half-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 5" x 3 7/8" horizontal

Half Page – Season Bundle (Standard)
$600

Includes half-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 5" x 3 7/8" horizontal

Half Page – Single Concert (Nonprofit)
$175

Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Ad Size: 5" x 3 7/8" horizontal
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Half Page – Single Concert (Standard)
$300

Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Ad Size: 5" x 3 7/8" horizontal
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Quarter Page – Season Bundle (Nonprofit)
$300

Includes quarter-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 2 3/8" x 3 7/8" vertical

Quarter Page – Season Bundle (Standard)
$450

Includes quarter-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 2 3/8" x 3 7/8" vertical

Quarter Page – Single Concert (Nonprofit)
$125

Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Ad Size: 2 3/8" x 3 7/8" vertical
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Quarter Page – Single Concert (Standard)
$200

Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Ad Size: 2 3/8" x 3 7/8" vertical
Please indicate which concert this ad is for during checkout (Holiday, Spring, or Summer).

Business Card – Season Bundle (Nonprofit)
$135

Includes business card ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 3.5" x 2"

Business Card – Season Bundle (Standard)
$225

Includes business card ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Ad Size: 3.5" x 2"

Business Card – Single Concert (Nonprofit)
$60

Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Ad Size: 3.5" x 2"
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Business Card – Single Concert (Standard)
$90

Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Ad Size: 3.5" x 2"
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Insert/Flyer Placement – Season Bundle (Nonprofit)
$375

Includes placement of one printed flyer or insert in all three PHXGMC concert programs: Holiday, Spring, and Summer.
Insert Size: 5.5" x 8.5" maximum

Insert/Flyer Placement – Season Bundle (Standard)
$525

Includes placement of one printed flyer or insert in all three PHXGMC concert programs: Holiday, Spring, and Summer.
Insert Size: 5.5" x 8.5" maximum

Insert/Flyer Placement – Single Concert (Nonprofit)
$150

Includes placement of one printed flyer or insert in one PHXGMC concert program.
Insert Size: 5.5" x 8.5" maximum
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this insert is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.


Insert/Flyer Placement – Single Concert (Standard)
$200

Includes placement of one printed flyer or insert in one PHXGMC concert program.
Insert Size: 5.5" x 8.5" maximum
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this insert is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Pre-Show & Intermission Video Ad
$300

Engage and captivate a highly diverse and supportive audience by advertising with the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus (PHXGMC). Our Pre-Show and Intermission Video Ads offer a prime opportunity to promote your business or organization to an audience that values community, culture, and entertainment. Your ad will be featured on our large screens during the pre-show and intermission, ensuring maximum visibility to hundreds of concertgoers per performance.


After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.

Website Advertising - Banner AD (Homepage) - Non-Profit Rate
$400

2 months of advertisement on our homepage for PHXGMC

Website Advertising - Banner AD (Homepage) - Standard Rate
$500

2 months of advertisement on our homepage for PHXGMC

Website Advertising - Featured Spot (Event Page) Non-Profit
$150

1 month of advertisement on our event page and newsletter for PHXGMC

Website Advertising - Featured Spot (Event Page) Standard
$200

1 months of advertisement on our event page and newsletter for PHXGMC

Social Media Ads - One Post - Non-Profit Rate
$120

Get featured on PHXGMC’s social media feed with a dedicated post highlighting your brand. This sponsorship is perfect for promoting your message to our followers and aligning your business with a trusted community organization.

Social Media Ads - One Post - Standard
$150

Get featured on PHXGMC’s social media feed with a dedicated post highlighting your brand. This sponsorship is perfect for promoting your message to our followers and aligning your business with a trusted community organization.

Social Media Ads - Story Feature - Non-Profit Rate
$60

Reach an engaged audience with a featured story on PHXGMC’s Instagram and Facebook. A short but impactful way to create brand awareness while connecting with a dedicated and growing audience.

Social Media Ads - Story Feature - Standard
$75

Reach an engaged audience with a featured story on PHXGMC’s Instagram and Facebook. A short but impactful way to create brand awareness while connecting with a dedicated and growing audience.

Social Media Ads - Bundle (Post + 2 Stories) Non-Profit Rate
$250

Maximize your exposure with a powerful combination of a single post plus two story features. This bundle ensures continuous engagement across multiple touchpoints, giving your brand the attention it deserves.

Social Media Ads - Bundle (Post + 2 Stories) Standard Rate
$300

Maximize your exposure with a powerful combination of a single post plus two story features. This bundle ensures continuous engagement across multiple touchpoints, giving your brand the attention it deserves.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing