Advertising with PHXGMC

Includes inside/back cover ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Premium placement on inside front, inside back, or back cover.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
At checkout, you’ll select whether this ad is for our Holiday, Spring, or Summer concert.
Includes full-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Includes full-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Includes half-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Includes half-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Includes quarter-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Includes quarter-page ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
Please indicate which concert this ad is for during checkout (Holiday, Spring, or Summer).
Includes business card ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Includes business card ad in all three PHXGMC concert programs.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Appears in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Includes placement of one printed flyer or insert in all three PHXGMC concert programs: Holiday, Spring, and Summer.
Includes placement of one printed flyer or insert in all three PHXGMC concert programs: Holiday, Spring, and Summer.
Includes placement of one printed flyer or insert in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this insert is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Includes placement of one printed flyer or insert in one PHXGMC concert program.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this insert is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
Engage and captivate a highly diverse and supportive audience by advertising with the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus (PHXGMC). Our Pre-Show and Intermission Video Ads offer a prime opportunity to promote your business or organization to an audience that values community, culture, and entertainment. Your ad will be featured on our large screens during the pre-show and intermission, ensuring maximum visibility to hundreds of concertgoers per performance.
After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.
2 months of advertisement on our homepage for PHXGMC
1 month of advertisement on our event page and newsletter for PHXGMC
Get featured on PHXGMC’s social media feed with a dedicated post highlighting your brand. This sponsorship is perfect for promoting your message to our followers and aligning your business with a trusted community organization.
Reach an engaged audience with a featured story on PHXGMC’s Instagram and Facebook. A short but impactful way to create brand awareness while connecting with a dedicated and growing audience.
Maximize your exposure with a powerful combination of a single post plus two story features. This bundle ensures continuous engagement across multiple touchpoints, giving your brand the attention it deserves.
