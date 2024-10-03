Advertising with PHXGMC

Engage and captivate a highly diverse and supportive audience by advertising with the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus (PHXGMC). Our Pre-Show and Intermission Video Ads offer a prime opportunity to promote your business or organization to an audience that values community, culture, and entertainment. Your ad will be featured on our large screens during the pre-show and intermission, ensuring maximum visibility to hundreds of concertgoers per performance.





After adding to your cart, please select which concert this ad is for: Holiday, Spring, or Summer.