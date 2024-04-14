Brand New Day

CONCERT UPDATE: CONCERT SOLD OUT

Please note that this concert is now SOLD OUT. We anticipate a limited number of seats/tickets being available for purchase at the door. As pre-sales are now closed, please note that any ticket purchases must be done so using cash.





Featuring both audience favorites from throughout this inaugural season as well as new works, this concert will have something for everyone! Join us at the Delaware Art Museum on Sunday, April 14th, 2024 at 6:00 pm for this not-to-be-missed concert.





Sunday, April 14th, 2024, 6:00 PM

Delaware Art Museum

2301 Kentmere Parkway

Wilmington, DE 19806





Pricing

General Admission: $20

Student: $10