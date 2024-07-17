2024 Black Tie Gala

Your ticket includes open seating, dinner, live entertainment, and the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause. Experience the power of the arts to Educate, Engage, and Empower our communities through our Three Pillars of Service.
Don’t miss this chance to be a part of an unforgettable event that fosters civic participation and creative engagement. Get your General Admission ticket today and help us make a difference!
Your ticket includes open seating, dinner, live entertainment, and the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause. Experience the power of the arts to Educate, Engage, and Empower our communities through our Three Pillars of Service.
Don’t miss this chance to be a part of an unforgettable event that fosters civic participation and creative engagement. Get your General Admission ticket today and help us make a difference!
Table for 8 and ad
$500
groupTicketCaption
Includes entry, reserved seating, and dinner for 8, digital ad on screen during the event.
Cost of ad waived with table purchase.
Experience the power of the arts to Educate, Engage, and Empower our communities through our Three Pillars of Service.
Don’t miss this chance to be a part of an unforgettable event that fosters civic participation and creative engagement. Get your Table today and help us make a difference!
Includes entry, reserved seating, and dinner for 8, digital ad on screen during the event.
Cost of ad waived with table purchase.
Experience the power of the arts to Educate, Engage, and Empower our communities through our Three Pillars of Service.
Don’t miss this chance to be a part of an unforgettable event that fosters civic participation and creative engagement. Get your Table today and help us make a difference!
Print & Digital Program Advertisement-Mini Ad
$25
Position your business, brand, or organization in front of our network of motivated individuals looking to support community!
Your three-line ad will feature your business name, tagline, and website or phone number or email address and will be distributed in print at the gala and digitally as part of our newsletter and online platforms through the end of the year.
Once you've secured your ad with payment, a link will be sent to collect your information.
Position your business, brand, or organization in front of our network of motivated individuals looking to support community!
Your three-line ad will feature your business name, tagline, and website or phone number or email address and will be distributed in print at the gala and digitally as part of our newsletter and online platforms through the end of the year.
Once you've secured your ad with payment, a link will be sent to collect your information.
Print & Digital Program Advertisement- Half Page Ad
$150
Position your business, brand, or organization in front of our network of motivated individuals looking to support community!
Your half page ad will be prominently displayed at the gala and as part of our newsletter and online platforms through the end of the year.
Once you've secured your ad with payment, please forward a print-ready half page ad to [email protected].
Please note: Any editing or additional design work required will be completed at an extra cost. You will receive an invoice and upon receipt of payment, edits will be made.
Position your business, brand, or organization in front of our network of motivated individuals looking to support community!
Your half page ad will be prominently displayed at the gala and as part of our newsletter and online platforms through the end of the year.
Once you've secured your ad with payment, please forward a print-ready half page ad to [email protected].
Please note: Any editing or additional design work required will be completed at an extra cost. You will receive an invoice and upon receipt of payment, edits will be made.
Print & Digital Program Advertisement- Full Page Ad
$300
Position your business, brand, or organization in front of our network of motivated individuals looking to support community!
Your full page ad will be prominently displayed at the gala and as part of our newsletter and online platforms through the end of the year.
Once you've secured your ad with payment, please forward a print-ready full page ad to [email protected].
Please note: Any editing or additional design work required will be completed at an extra cost. You will receive an invoice and upon receipt of payment, edits will be made.
Position your business, brand, or organization in front of our network of motivated individuals looking to support community!
Your full page ad will be prominently displayed at the gala and as part of our newsletter and online platforms through the end of the year.
Once you've secured your ad with payment, please forward a print-ready full page ad to [email protected].
Please note: Any editing or additional design work required will be completed at an extra cost. You will receive an invoice and upon receipt of payment, edits will be made.
Become an Arts Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
Become an Arts partner! Sponsor one of our 2024-2025 arts exhibits. Your partnership will help us offset expenses associated with our civics and arts programming as we engage marginalized communities through arts.
Named Arts Sponsor for Gala and an art exhibit in 2024-2025, Inclusion in exhibit Press Release and All exhibit related marketing materials, (1) front line gala table with reserved seating for 8, 1 full screen digital ad (15 sec.), and a certificate of investment into our community programming to be presented at the gala.
Become an Arts partner! Sponsor one of our 2024-2025 arts exhibits. Your partnership will help us offset expenses associated with our civics and arts programming as we engage marginalized communities through arts.
Named Arts Sponsor for Gala and an art exhibit in 2024-2025, Inclusion in exhibit Press Release and All exhibit related marketing materials, (1) front line gala table with reserved seating for 8, 1 full screen digital ad (15 sec.), and a certificate of investment into our community programming to be presented at the gala.
Become a Voter Day Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
Become a Voter Day partner! Sponsor one of our non-partisan Voter Day county programs for 2024. Your partnership will help us offset expenses associated with our county wide transportation and poll advocacy programs we offer free to the community every Voter Day (Election Day).
Named Sponsor for Gala and Voter Days in 2024, Inclusion in Press Release and All marketing materials, Program inclusion (speaking opportunity), (2) front line tables with reserved seating for 16, (1) 15-30 sec. digital video message (non-partisan) to be played during the event, 1 full screen digital ad (30 sec.), and a certificate of investment into our community programming to be presented at the gala.
Become a Voter Day partner! Sponsor one of our non-partisan Voter Day county programs for 2024. Your partnership will help us offset expenses associated with our county wide transportation and poll advocacy programs we offer free to the community every Voter Day (Election Day).
Named Sponsor for Gala and Voter Days in 2024, Inclusion in Press Release and All marketing materials, Program inclusion (speaking opportunity), (2) front line tables with reserved seating for 16, (1) 15-30 sec. digital video message (non-partisan) to be played during the event, 1 full screen digital ad (30 sec.), and a certificate of investment into our community programming to be presented at the gala.