The Hi-Point Firearms 9mm Pistol features a polymer frame with a powder-coat finish and an on/off thumb safety. Made in USA.
Features and Benefits
- Semiautomatic single action with an 8-round capacity
- Polymer frame with a powder-coat finish
- Adjustable 3-dot front sight and a rear peep sight
- On/off thumb safety
- Includes a trigger lock
- Last round lock open
- Made in USA
Specifications
- Trigger pull (lb.): 8
- Action: Single
- Metal finish: Powder coat
- Product weight: 29 oz.
- Manual Safety: Yes
- Activity: Recreational Shooting
- Barrel length (in.): 3.5
- Handedness: Ambidextrous
- Product Type: Pistol
- Product weight (lb.): 1.8125
- Product length (in.): 6.75
- Front sight: Adjustable 3-dot
- Magazine capacity: 8
- Manufacturer warranty - general: Lifetime
- Rear sight: Peep
- Caliber: 9mm
- Rifle Ammo Type: Centerfire