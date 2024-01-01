American Legion Bear River Post 789
Hi-Point Firearms 9mm Pistol

The Hi-Point Firearms 9mm Pistol features a polymer frame with a powder-coat finish and an on/off thumb safety. Made in USA.

Features and Benefits

  • Semiautomatic single action with an 8-round capacity
  • Polymer frame with a powder-coat finish
  • Adjustable 3-dot front sight and a rear peep sight
  • On/off thumb safety
  • Includes a trigger lock
  • Last round lock open
  • Made in USA

Specifications

  • Trigger pull (lb.): 8
  • Action: Single
  • Metal finish: Powder coat
  • Product weight: 29 oz.
  • Manual Safety: Yes
  • Activity: Recreational Shooting
  • Barrel length (in.): 3.5
  • Handedness: Ambidextrous
  • Product Type: Pistol
  • Product weight (lb.): 1.8125
  • Product length (in.): 6.75
  • Front sight: Adjustable 3-dot
  • Magazine capacity: 8
  • Manufacturer warranty - general: Lifetime
  • Rear sight: Peep
  • Caliber: 9mm
  • Rifle Ammo Type: Centerfire
