Skip the Line Raffle

SKIP THE LINE RAFFLE: Here’s your chance to skip the carline in the afternoon! 2 WINNERS will be selected on 10/05/2024 🎟️


ENTER THROUGH THE PARKING LOT EXIT AND BE PARKED IN DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT BY 3:20-NO EXCEPTIONS!


-IF BUSES ARE ALREADY PULLING AWAY, YOU MUST JOIN THE CAR LINE


- ONLY APPLIES TO AFTERNOON PICK UP (NOT MORNING DROP OFF)


- ﻿﻿DOES NOT APPLY TO EARLY RELEASE
DAYS


- ﻿﻿PLEASE SEND NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WITH PAYMENT


- ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT EFES PTO


Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨


