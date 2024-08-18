Intermediate Tap Dancing (Fall)

330 E State St

Ithaca, NY 14850, USA

Intermediate Tap Dancing - Non-Members
$276
Weekly 1-hour classes are from 6:30-7:30 pm on Tuesdays with Liz Livesay from 9/17-12/10 (no class 11/5). Ages 13+
Intermediate Tap Dancing - Members
$207
Weekly 1-hour classes are from 6:30-7:30 pm on Tuesdays with Liz Livesay from 9/17-12/10 (no class 11/5). Ages 13+
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing