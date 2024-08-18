Community School of Music and Arts
Intermediate Tap Dancing (Fall)
330 E State St
Ithaca, NY 14850, USA
Intermediate Tap Dancing - Non-Members
$276
Weekly 1-hour classes are from 6:30-7:30 pm on Tuesdays with Liz Livesay from 9/17-12/10 (no class 11/5). Ages 13+
Weekly 1-hour classes are from 6:30-7:30 pm on Tuesdays with Liz Livesay from 9/17-12/10 (no class 11/5). Ages 13+
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Intermediate Tap Dancing - Members
$207
Weekly 1-hour classes are from 6:30-7:30 pm on Tuesdays with Liz Livesay from 9/17-12/10 (no class 11/5). Ages 13+
Weekly 1-hour classes are from 6:30-7:30 pm on Tuesdays with Liz Livesay from 9/17-12/10 (no class 11/5). Ages 13+
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout