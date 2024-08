We look forward to having you join us on March 18th at 7 pm at the HOPE Rally! Sign-in is at 6:30 pm.





It will be at Hyde Park United Methodist Church at 500 W Platt St, Tampa, FL 33606. Parking is on the south side of the church off of S. Magnolia Ave. -- look for the purple HOPE signs!





Once you register, you will receive a confirmation email with your downloadable ticket with your QR code. Have the QR code ready to be scanned at the door.