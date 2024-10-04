American Legion Adams Township Post #553 Wheelchair raffle 2025
Prize Breakdown: Many chances of winning! $50 Per Ticket
$50
• Grand Prize: Pristine Corpus F3 Wheelchair (https://www.permobil.com/en-us/products/power-wheelchairs/permobil-f3-corpus)
• Two cash prizes of $1,000
• Two cash prizes of $500
• Four cash prizes of $250
• Five cash prizes of $200
Support Our Veterans: Become a Platinum Raffle Sponsor!
$5,000
Platinum Sponsor: $5,000+
• Prominent logo placement on all raffle promotional materials (flyers, posters), and our Zeffy campaign page.
• Banner displayed at the raffle drawing event.
• Verbal recognition at the drawing event and in social media posts.
• Opportunity to include promotional items in the raffle prize packages.
• Ten extra raffle tickets.
Support Our Veterans: Become a Gold Raffle Sponsor!
$2,500
Gold Sponsor: $2,500+
* Logo placement on promotional materials and the Zeffy campaign page.
* Acknowledgment at the drawing event.
* Social media mentions with links to your business.
* Five extra raffle tickets.
Support Our Veterans: Become a Silver Raffle Sponsor!
$1,000
Silver Sponsor: $1,000+
* Name listed on promotional materials and the Zeffy campaign page.
* Social media recognition.
* Two extra raffle tickets.
Support Our Veterans: Become a Bronze Raffle Sponsor!
$500
Bronze Sponsor: $500+
* Name listed on the Zeffy campaign page.
* Social media thank you.
All sponsors will receive:
* A certificate of appreciation from American Legion Post 553.
* Recognition in our post, website, and newsletter.
* The satisfaction of supporting our veterans and community.
