American Legion Adams Township Post #553 Wheelchair raffle 2025

Bronze Sponsor: $500+ * Name listed on the Zeffy campaign page. * Social media thank you. All sponsors will receive: * A certificate of appreciation from American Legion Post 553. * Recognition in our post, website, and newsletter. * The satisfaction of supporting our veterans and community.

Bronze Sponsor: $500+ * Name listed on the Zeffy campaign page. * Social media thank you. All sponsors will receive: * A certificate of appreciation from American Legion Post 553. * Recognition in our post, website, and newsletter. * The satisfaction of supporting our veterans and community.

seeMoreDetailsMobile