American Legion Adams Township Post #553 Wheelchair raffle 2025

Prize Breakdown: Many chances of winning! $50 Per Ticket
• Grand Prize: Pristine Corpus F3 Wheelchair (https://www.permobil.com/en-us/products/power-wheelchairs/permobil-f3-corpus) • Two cash prizes of $1,000 • Two cash prizes of $500 • Four cash prizes of $250 • Five cash prizes of $200
Support Our Veterans: Become a Platinum Raffle Sponsor!
$5,000
Platinum Sponsor: $5,000+ • Prominent logo placement on all raffle promotional materials (flyers, posters), and our Zeffy campaign page. • Banner displayed at the raffle drawing event. • Verbal recognition at the drawing event and in social media posts. • Opportunity to include promotional items in the raffle prize packages. • Ten extra raffle tickets.
Support Our Veterans: Become a Gold Raffle Sponsor!
$2,500
Gold Sponsor: $2,500+ * Logo placement on promotional materials and the Zeffy campaign page. * Acknowledgment at the drawing event. * Social media mentions with links to your business. * Five extra raffle tickets.
Support Our Veterans: Become a Silver Raffle Sponsor!
$1,000
Silver Sponsor: $1,000+ * Name listed on promotional materials and the Zeffy campaign page. * Social media recognition. * Two extra raffle tickets.
Support Our Veterans: Become a Bronze Raffle Sponsor!
$500
Bronze Sponsor: $500+ * Name listed on the Zeffy campaign page. * Social media thank you. All sponsors will receive: * A certificate of appreciation from American Legion Post 553. * Recognition in our post, website, and newsletter. * The satisfaction of supporting our veterans and community.

