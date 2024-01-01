2024 Mr. & Ms. Renaissance City Pride Drag Pageant

Mr. & Ms. Renaissance City Pride Drag Pageant is in its 4th year of crowning the Pride Royalty.

This year we will have Up Late at Vivian Theater be our host venue.

There will be a $400 cash prize.



Honoring 2023 Renaissance City Pride Royalty Meagan Flosha & Malik Carrington Mays

Welcome Kinsey Malone, Zonnell Glamoure, and Austin St. James

Please email for a packet or more information.





Information for quests:

Up Late At The Vivian Theater is a molecular cocktail bar, dance club, and music venue, all housed within Vivian Theatre, a functioning movie theater designed after theaters of the 70s and 80s. Their obsession with nostalgia extends to their dance floor’s giant disco ball. They will have a cash bar set up and a DJ.