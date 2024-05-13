Aden's Auction

Aden, a student at Judson Elementary, has suffered since March with a medical crisis that has left his family in shock. We are hoping to offset the costs of his medical expenses by hosting a silent auction. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Aden's family. This exciting event will raise money as well as provide some core memories for students at Judson. Our teachers and staff have teamed up to offer some really cool experiences! The auction opens this week and closes Friday May 31st. Please feel free to share this with your child/student so that they can let you know what excites them and let the bidding commence!





An update on Aden as of May 13, 2024:

Aden has been at Hospital for Special Care Rehab in New Britain since May 2nd. He has shown some improvement with walking. He's still unable to swallow/eat or talk. His medications and feedings are given through a G tube he has in his stomach. We're hoping during his stay, he gains the ability to be able to eat and talk again. We cannot wait until we hear our boy's voice again. Currently, he gets speech, physical and occupational therapy 5 days a week for 3 hours a day (1 hour each). Aden has a very long road to recovery ahead of him as he regains his cognitive functions back. Here are a few videos of him taking a few steps and learning to walk up and down the stairs.