Freeport Historical Society Summer Solstice Gala

Admission tickets get you into all of the fun of this celebration of Freeport summers in the last century, including all food and beverages.
Barn Builders
$125
Barn Builder tickets help FHS produce this gala at the historic Mallet Barn! In addition to admission, Barn Builders will be recognized throughout the venue and receive a special thank you gift at the event.
Castle Club
$250
Castle Club tickets help our gala reach new heights! In addition to admission to the gala, Castle Club members are invited to a special cocktail party at the Stone House on Wolfe's Neck before the gala. Castle Club members will also be recognized throughout the venue.
