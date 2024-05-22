Freeport Historical Society Summer Solstice Gala

Castle Club tickets help our gala reach new heights! In addition to admission to the gala, Castle Club members are invited to a special cocktail party at the Stone House on Wolfe's Neck before the gala. Castle Club members will also be recognized throughout the venue.

Castle Club tickets help our gala reach new heights! In addition to admission to the gala, Castle Club members are invited to a special cocktail party at the Stone House on Wolfe's Neck before the gala. Castle Club members will also be recognized throughout the venue.

seeMoreDetailsMobile