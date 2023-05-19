2023 - The Fern 45 Off-Road Poker Run

Flat Fee for the whole weekend: Tents, Motorhomes, Big Ol' trailers...are all welcome! First come first serve - no saving spots please - If you are interested in first choice campsite, become a sponsor! No more than 3 trailers to create a "U". Only one full-sized vehicle per campsite - additional parking is available north and east of the circle track . Dry Camping **PLEASE NOTE** At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!

Flat Fee for the whole weekend: Tents, Motorhomes, Big Ol' trailers...are all welcome! First come first serve - no saving spots please - If you are interested in first choice campsite, become a sponsor! No more than 3 trailers to create a "U". Only one full-sized vehicle per campsite - additional parking is available north and east of the circle track . Dry Camping **PLEASE NOTE** At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!

seeMoreDetailsMobile