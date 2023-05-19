2023 - The Fern 45 Off-Road Poker Run

GA Wristband, Course Entry Vehicle Sticker, Poker Card,
--18u, you will receive a different type of card to participate with
--6u is FREE , no need to register kiddos
**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!
GA Wristband, Course Entry Vehicle Sticker, Poker Card,
--18u, you will receive a different type of card to participate with
--6u is FREE , no need to register kiddos
**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!
Campsite
$40
Flat Fee for the whole weekend: Tents, Motorhomes, Big Ol' trailers...are all welcome! First come first serve - no saving spots please - If you are interested in first choice campsite, become a sponsor! No more than 3 trailers to create a "U". Only one full-sized vehicle per campsite - additional parking is available north and east of the circle track . Dry Camping
**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!
Flat Fee for the whole weekend: Tents, Motorhomes, Big Ol' trailers...are all welcome! First come first serve - no saving spots please - If you are interested in first choice campsite, become a sponsor! No more than 3 trailers to create a "U". Only one full-sized vehicle per campsite - additional parking is available north and east of the circle track . Dry Camping
**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!
Vehicle Registration
free
Dirtbike, UTV, Jeep, SxS...please "purchase" however many vehicles you are bringing.
If you are unsure how many, that's okay - just give us your best guess!
**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!
Dirtbike, UTV, Jeep, SxS...please "purchase" however many vehicles you are bringing.
If you are unsure how many, that's okay - just give us your best guess!
**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!
Cornhole Entry
$50
Friday, November 3rd @ 4:00pm | - ENTRY IS PER TEAM (2 People)
30 Teams | Double Elimination bracket: PLEASE STAY IN THE CORNHOLE AREA and listen to our announcer for your team to be called to your boards!
**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!
1st Place: Custom Fern45 Boards & Bags for each player on the team + $150 Cash to split; 2nd Place: $300 ; 3rd Place: $150
Friday, November 3rd @ 4:00pm | - ENTRY IS PER TEAM (2 People)
30 Teams | Double Elimination bracket: PLEASE STAY IN THE CORNHOLE AREA and listen to our announcer for your team to be called to your boards!
**PLEASE NOTE**
At the end of checkout, there is an option to donate to Zeffy (the platform we are using to sell registration) there is a dropdown menu to select "other" and enter 0.00 if you wish to do so! This platform saves us around $5000 in fees!
1st Place: Custom Fern45 Boards & Bags for each player on the team + $150 Cash to split; 2nd Place: $300 ; 3rd Place: $150