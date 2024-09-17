SARA's Roots Sponsorships

-- 2.5 x 4 ft banner (Custom Designed) to be displayed at ALL fundraising events through September 2025 (5 events currently planned)
-- Website Mention (scrolling sponsorships) through Sept 2025
-- Social Media Mentions/Advertisements 45 days leading up to each event
-- Shoutout day of Event via brochure/DJ mention
-- Lane Advertisement at Pint & Pistol for 30 days Oct 19 - Nov 19 (11x17 LANE banner - custom designed)
Gold Sponsor
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
-- 2.5 x 4 ft banner (Custom Designed) to be displayed at 2 fundraising events through September 2025 (choose 2 of 5 events currently planned)
-- Website Mention (scrolling sponsorships) through Sept 2025
-- Social Media Mentions/Advertisements 45 days leading up to each event
-- Shoutout day of Event via brochure/DJ mention
Bronze Sponsor
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
-- 2.5 x 4 ft banner (Custom Designed) to be displayed at 1 fundraising event through September 2025 (choose 1 of 5 events currently planned)
-- Website Mention (scrolling sponsorships) through Sept 2025
-- Social Media Mentions/Advertisements 45 days leading up to each event
-- Shoutout day of Event via brochure/DJ mention
