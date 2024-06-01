2024 Fun Fest - Carnival Games Community Partner

You are invited to join the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, June 1 from 12-3pm at the Shippensburg Memorial Park for Summer Fun Fest! We hope you will plan to join us to share information about your non-profit with our community. This event will be our largest yet! This year we are welcoming Negley Brothers to play from 12pm-3pm, G3 Petting Zoo, Carnival Games for children, Food Trucks, a Silent Auction, Dunk Tank and more!!!





Plus! Before Fun Fest, we will be hosting a Family Fun Run from 11am-12pm. The day is going to be a blast!!!





Spots are limited, so please reserve yours soon! We are asking for just a $25 donation to participate.





Please plan to bring a Carnival Game for our children to participate in. We will know closer to the time how many families we anticipate. We ask that you bring a table, tent, chairs, and any items you need to set up. This is an outdoor event.





We will be having a zoom call the week before to go over booth locations and any questions.