Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg
2024 Fun Fest - Carnival Games Community Partner

1 Park Pl, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA

You are invited to join the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, June 1 from 12-3pm at the Shippensburg Memorial Park for Summer Fun Fest!  We hope you will plan to join us to share information about your non-profit with our community.  This event will be our largest yet! This year we are welcoming Negley Brothers to play from 12pm-3pm, G3 Petting Zoo, Carnival Games for children, Food Trucks, a Silent Auction, Dunk Tank and more!!! 


Plus! Before Fun Fest, we will be hosting a Family Fun Run from 11am-12pm.  The day is going to be a blast!!!


Spots are limited, so please reserve yours soon!  We are asking for just a $25 donation to participate.


Please plan to bring a Carnival Game for our children to participate in.  We will know closer to the time how many families we anticipate. We ask that you bring a table, tent, chairs, and any items you need to set up. This is an outdoor event.


We will be having a zoom call the week before to go over booth locations and any questions.

