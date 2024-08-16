Texas 7-on-7 Tournament Participant Registration

Each booth comes with 2 vendor badges. You may pass your badge to another person if you have to leave, but if you plan on having more than two people at the booth at a time, please purchase additional badges. Military & children 12 and under are free.

