Texas 7-on-7 Tournament Participant Registration

2-day Vendor Registration
- Each space consists of a 10’x10’ space with one 8’ rectangular table, 2 chairs, and 2 exhibitor badges (additional badges may be purchased).
- Electricity and wireless internet are included
- Vendor name and website will be posted on the Texas 7s website
Vendor Registration (2 spaces, 10' x 20')
$275
2-day, 2 space Vendor Registration
- Each space consists of a 10’x10’ space with one 8’ rectangular table, 2 chairs, and 2 exhibitor badges (additional badges may be purchased).
- Electricity and wireless internet are included
- Vendor name and website will be posted on the Texas 7s website
Additional Vendor Badges
$15
Each booth comes with 2 vendor badges.
You may pass your badge to another person if you have to leave, but if you plan on having more than two people at the booth at a time, please purchase additional badges.
Military & children 12 and under are free.
