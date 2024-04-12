2024 Louisiana Trooper Charities Business Luncheon

*Payment by check preferred at this amount.
- One reserved VIP table for eight.
- Voucher for a gun (sponsored by The Gun Cave).
- Check presentation photo in the LA Trooper
Magazine
- Custom Tumbler
- LSTA embossed hardcover notebook
- Company name and logo recognized at table.
- Company recognized as a "Colonel" level sponsor at
the event.
- LSTA Troop D Supporter sticker
Major
$4,000
*Payment by check preferred at this amount.
- One reserved VIP table for eight.
- Check presentation photo in the LA Trooper
Magazine
- Custom Tumbler
- LSTA embossed hardcover notebook
- Company name and logo recognized at table.
- Company recognized as a "Major" level sponsor at
the event.
- LSTA Troop D Supporter sticker
Captain
$2,000
*Payment by check preferred at this amount.
- One reserved VIP table for eight.
- LSTA embossed hardcover notebook
- Company recognized as a "Captain" level sponsor at
the event.
- LSTA Troop D Supporter sticker
Lieutenant
$1,500
One reserved VIP table for eight.
- Company recognized as a "Lieutenant" level sponsor at
the event.
- Custom LSP Challenge coin
- LSTA Troop D Supporter sticker
