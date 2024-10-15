LaloBoy Foundation's Wellness Shop

We will always do our best to give you your favorite color! Some worms will be one solid color (see photo 2) and others will be "variegated"/rainbow (see photo 3). If we don't have it on hand, we can ask our volunteer team to make one that color but it will increase fulfilment time as we wait for your order to be custom made.

We will always do our best to give you your favorite color! Some worms will be one solid color (see photo 2) and others will be "variegated"/rainbow (see photo 3). If we don't have it on hand, we can ask our volunteer team to make one that color but it will increase fulfilment time as we wait for your order to be custom made.

seeMoreDetailsMobile