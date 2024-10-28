Funkraiser - January 26th at Cypress Reno

761 S Virginia St

Reno, NV 89501

General Admission + Raffle Ticket - Presale
$25
***Zeffy Charge is Optional*** General admission plus 1 raffle ticket. This purchase acts as a charitable donation to The Beauty Project Foundation.
General Admission + 10 Raffle Tickets - Presale
$40
***Zeffy Charge is Optional*** General admission plus 10 raffle tickets! This purchase acts as a charitable donation to The Beauty Project Foundation.
Admission + Hair & Scalp Bath + 25 Raffle Tickets - Presale
$200
***Zeffy Charge is Optional*** General Admission plus 25 raffle tickets. In addition, this purchase includes a hair and scalp bath and hair styling with Jillian Haun at The Beauty Project Salon. This service includes a double detox scalp treatment, hair wash, and deep conditioning with a hot towel and a blow dry styling. These tickets are limited!
DAY OF DOOR TICKETS
$30
Tickets are now available at the the door! Can't attend but still want to sponsor beauty services? There is a customizable option as well! Thank you!!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing