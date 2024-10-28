Funkraiser - January 26th at Cypress Reno

***Zeffy Charge is Optional***
General Admission plus 25 raffle tickets. In addition, this purchase includes a hair and scalp bath and hair styling with Jillian Haun at The Beauty Project Salon. This service includes a double detox scalp treatment, hair wash, and deep conditioning with a hot towel and a blow dry styling.
These tickets are limited!
***Zeffy Charge is Optional***
General Admission plus 25 raffle tickets. In addition, this purchase includes a hair and scalp bath and hair styling with Jillian Haun at The Beauty Project Salon. This service includes a double detox scalp treatment, hair wash, and deep conditioning with a hot towel and a blow dry styling.
These tickets are limited!
DAY OF DOOR TICKETS
$30
Tickets are now available at the the door!
Can't attend but still want to sponsor beauty services? There is a customizable option as well! Thank you!!
Tickets are now available at the the door!
Can't attend but still want to sponsor beauty services? There is a customizable option as well! Thank you!!