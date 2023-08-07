On behalf of We Were Once Them, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for your enrollment and registering for the 'Game Changers Fundraising Golf Tournament'. Your support is invaluable to us and will go a long way in helping us achieve our mission in Rwanda.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we rely on supporters like you to make a positive impact in our community. Your support will help us continue to promote the advancement of youth, women, and girls in aviation and space sciences, STEM education awareness, and business entrepreneurship in the field of aviation. We will accomplish this through seminars, school visits, networking events, team-building exercises, and mentorship and make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Once again, thank you for your registration and support. We are honored to have you as a Beacon of Hope in our work.





Sincerely,





Michelle Williams

Fundraising Director

We Were Once Them

Tax ID #82-4827784