Hands-On Workshop in Philadelphia, PA!

Let's help Jonathan build a Backyard Biodigester in Philadelphia!





He wants to add a biodigester to his home to produce nutrient dense fertilizer for his yard and garden from food and garden residuals, while also producing free fuel to power up a barbecue grill!





We will be following the book How to Build a Solar CITIES IBC Tank Biodigester.









Jonathan sees the economic and environmental advantages of owning a biodigester. He also wants to learn more about this sustainable option to traditional forms of energy and fertilizer To make this happen for him, he and we, will need to enlist a little help from our friends! It typically costs about $500 to build a biodigester. We prepare and bring most of the materials needed, as well as all of the tools and resources needed to build the biodigester and to share with others who are interested in learning to build and/or teach others.





Please purchase a ticket, at whatever support level you are able, and join us on on Thursday, May 16th. Our Rain Date is Sunday, May 19th.





Pot Luck Lunch: Please also bring food to share in community, as we will be sitting down together at some point for a Q&A and idea sharing.





Proposed Agenda for the Day:

Arrive By: 9:30 AM

Presentation Begins: 10:00 AM

Pot Luck Lunch: 12:00 Noon

Hands-On Construction of Biodigester: 12:30

Closing Discussion: 4:00 PM