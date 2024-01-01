Family Play Day Digital Event Booklet Sponsors

Family Play Day is a free annual event featuring 28 local child and family-serving nonprofits and businesses who all provide a free, fun activity for kids and families. Performances by local child performers occur on stage throughout the day. At noon, Ants Ants Ants provides fun child-oriented rock music. And, of course, Columbia Play Project’s Mobile Children’s Museum will provide lots of entertainment.

Your sponsorship includes an advertisement in the Family Play Day digital event booklet. Columbia Play Project will be distributing large postcards that will include the logo of every advertiser plus a QR code that will direct them to the online coupon booklet. Additionally, guests will use the card to enter to win a free Mobile Children's Museum event (Makerspace, Lego Creation Station or BricQMotion class.)