2023 Spring Golf Tournament

WHEN: May 11th, 9:00am - 5:00pm

WHERE: Nob North, 298 Nob North Dr. Cohutta, GA 30710





👉 Breakfast and registration @ 9 am

👉 Shotgun start @ 10am

👉 Breakfast and Lunch Provided

Par 3 $300 (4 available)

Sign Sponsorship $100 (unlimited available)

Teams: $500 per team includes breakfast, cart, and mulligans

Individual $145

Hole Sponsorships: $200 (14 available)

Grand Prize Sponsor: $500 (1 available)

Course Sponsor: $1000 (1 available)

Par 3 Sponsor: $300 (4 available)

Sign Sponsor: $100 (Unlimited Spots)



Hole sponsor is encouraged to set up a themed tent at the hole they are sponsoring.



Hole sponsors may host giveaways, snacks, or beverages, be as creative as you please, and come interact with the NWGTC for the day!