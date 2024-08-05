eventClosed

Seasons of Change Sponsorship

111 W 3rd St

Sheffield, AL 35660, USA

$

Soprano level
$1,000
Presenting event sponsor includes logo/name on all print and digital material, pre- and post-event emails, website and social media event page. Logo/name prominently displayed on projector screen and program the night of the event. Opportunity to welcome audience at the beginning of the show
Alto level
$750
Partnership includes logo on all print and digital material, pre- and post-event emails, website and social media event page. Logo/name listed on projector screen and program the night of the event. Mentioned as sponsor onstage at the event
Tenor level
$500
Partnership includes logo on all print and digital material, pre- and post-event emails, website and social media event page. Logo/name listed on projector screen and program the night of the event.
Baritone
$250
Partnership includes listing on all print and digital material, website, and social media. Listed in program and projector screen the night of the event.
Bass level
$100
Partnership includes listing in program and projector screen the night of the event

