Carol Ann Mauer's workshop; based on her talk and trunk show at KAQG meeting on Thursday night, August 1, 2024. will be held on Friday, Augusts 2, 2024. The workshop if from 10:30am - 4:00pm, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. The cost of the class is $35. You may bring your own fabrics, or purchase a kit for $35. A fabric kit including a pair of specialty scissors is also available for $45. Please purchase these on this site when you sign up and pay for the workshop.