SkiDS 2024

Registration includes entry into all events and three meals (one per day).
You do not need to bring a copy of this email but we recommend saving the contact information in case of emergency.
You will receive a name tag and welcome packet. You can find all the details about this event on our website. If you have any questions about the event, please contact Jenna or Vanessa. If you have any questions about travel or things to do locally please contact Jenna or Ben (one of our board members). If you can’t attend the event, please get in touch with Jenna or Vanessa ASAP. Looking forward to seeing you there!
Jenna: 970-618-9363
Vanessa: 530-312-6207
Ben: 970-274-1123
[email protected]