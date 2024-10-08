Winning Link Fundraiser

Join us for an evening of music, celebration, and impact! We're thrilled to announce our first-ever Link event to honor the incredible milestones the Winning Link Foundation has achieved over the past few years and strengthen our partnership with the Huntsman Cancer Institute.





Enjoy live DJs, an open bar, and be part of a cause that’s making a difference, giving hope to people fighting cancer. Let’s celebrate our achievements and fuel the future of cancer research together!





Date: Oct 8th, 2024

Time: 8pm - 11pm

Location: Chicago, IL (view Partiful invite for more details)





DJ Lineup

8-9 pm - DMPLZ

9-10 pm - RØGUE

10-11 pm - KTop





We can't wait to celebrate with you!





The Winning Link Team