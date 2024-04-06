Scots’ Charitable Society is holding its legendary Scottish celebration, the Tartan Ball, on Tartan Day, April 6, 2024. Tartan Day is a day for Scotland to celebrate its connections with the USA and Canada and celebrations are held in major cities throughout North America to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions made by the people of Scottish descent living in North America. You can be part of this worldwide phenomena by attending the Tartan Ball celebrating local, award winning Scottish artists and traditional Scottish dancers.





The evening will feature live music and entertainment from some of the top local Scottish artists, including a harpist during cocktail hour, award-winning pipers, highland dancers, and fiddlers. Our guest band is Celtic Beats, a New England-based Ceilidh band led by bagpiper Campbell Webster, who is actively touring with the Dropkick Murphys. There will be a catered 3-course meal as well, raffles and an after-dinner Ceilidh dancing with an open musical jam session. Formal Scottish dresswear is highly encouraged. Don your finest tartan and join us in celebrating our shared Scottish heritage!





The evening promises much fun and a memorable party atmosphere for everyone!