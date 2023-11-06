Authentic Speed Friending December 8th

This ticket is available for those who do not have a lot of disposable income and live paycheck to paycheck. If you dont worry about being able to pay rent and utilities and you buy yourself a coffee or eat out often, please think about paying mid range for this event.
This ticket is available for those who do not have a lot of disposable income and live paycheck to paycheck. If you dont worry about being able to pay rent and utilities and you buy yourself a coffee or eat out often, please think about paying mid range for this event.
$10 ticket
$10
$15 ticket
$15
$20 ticket
$20
Paying at the upper end helps support this event being financially accessible for those who do not have a lot of disposable income.
Paying at the upper end helps support this event being financially accessible for those who do not have a lot of disposable income.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!