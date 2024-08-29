Sisterhood Saturday Registration - 10/26/24

Attention All Ladies: COME AND CONNECT!
10/26/24 from 10-12pm: You are invited to join us for a ladies brunch that will include childcare, food, raffles, a teaching, and discussion.
TOPIC: Brokenness
"He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds." (Psalm 147:3)
